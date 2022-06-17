 Skip to content
(Honolulu Star Advertiser)   Magnum PI's Hawaii: bikinis, explosions, and bikinis. Real Hawaii: arresting a 72 year old ex-DA for bribery   (staradvertiser.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Prosecutor, United States Department of Justice, Judge, Prosecution, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lawyer, executive Dennis Mitsunaga, indictment June  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone say bikinis?
wickedweasel.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh Hawaii trifecta in play
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: Did someone say bikinis?
[wickedweasel.b-cdn.net image 850x986]


Was there a bikini in that picture?
 
I asked an A.I.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show me Magnum P.I.:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby forgot real Hawaii houseless camps and traffic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Great place to visit, terrible place to live
//US cities will send problem children to Hawaii with a one way ticket
///So many people show up with no plan how they will live, apartment rent medians $1500-1800 per month for single room apartments, single family homes $3000+ a month.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explosions and bikini was at the Marshall Islands, not Hawaii, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes I guess I'm a giant nerd for thinking of Bikini Atoll
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honolulu is a hole.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
SolomonKing [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Aloha!
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
likeawhisper.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The political corruption here is endemic.  That's why it's the Feds who have to take these assholes down.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Moon Bloodgood played a judge in a Magnum PI episode this year, so here's a bikini pic of Magnum PI

whoops wrong pic oh well

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Moon Bloodgood played a judge in a Magnum PI episode this year, so here's a bikini pic of Magnum PI

whoops wrong pic oh well

[Fark user image 693x765]


We've seen her in less than that.

/though the producer or director or whomever he was who was trying to rile-up the comicon crowd asking if they wanted to see Moon's boobs was creepy
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As for Subby's headline, more like this guy's Hawaii?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I asked an A.I.: Show me Magnum P.I.:

[Fark user image 402x602]


It's like a Palmer Eldritch went on a Hawaiian vacation.
 
valkore
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I asked an A.I.: Show me Magnum P.I.:

[Fark user image image 402x602]


Dall-E is straight up nightmare fuel.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: As for Subby's headline, more like this guy's Hawaii?

[Fark user image 527x418]


Ah, the good days.

It's all according to taste, of course, so I'll just leave this here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let "the lads" teach him a thing or three...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: gameshowhost: Moon Bloodgood played a judge in a Magnum PI episode this year, so here's a bikini pic of Magnum PI

whoops wrong pic oh well

[Fark user image 693x765]

We've seen her in less than that.

/though the producer or director or whomever he was who was trying to rile-up the comicon crowd asking if they wanted to see Moon's boobs was creepy


Wasn't that during the Terminator Salvation press tours? One of the reviews had a couple paragraphs about how Moon's breasts during an undressing scene were a loving respite in a dour film.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: TWX: gameshowhost: Moon Bloodgood played a judge in a Magnum PI episode this year, so here's a bikini pic of Magnum PI

whoops wrong pic oh well

[Fark user image 693x765]

We've seen her in less than that.

/though the producer or director or whomever he was who was trying to rile-up the comicon crowd asking if they wanted to see Moon's boobs was creepy

Wasn't that during the Terminator Salvation press tours? One of the reviews had a couple paragraphs about how Moon's breasts during an undressing scene were a loving respite in a dour film.


I can't remember what movie it was.  I just remember her sitting on the panel with him and basically having to try to maintain a smile on her face despite how pervy he was being.  She did not look especially happy with him but was trying to avoid it showing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

valkore: I asked an A.I.: Show me Magnum P.I.:

[Fark user image image 402x602]

Dall-E is straight up nightmare fuel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Let "the lads" teach him a thing or three...

[Fark user image 500x515]


Higgins. Amazing character. He's like all the sex in the Universe compressed into a single moustache.
 
