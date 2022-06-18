 Skip to content
(CNN) When your bucket list says "Visit every country in the world"
kevinatilusa
1 hour ago  
"travel influencer Jessica Nabongo"

You promised me "interesting", Subby.I demand a refund.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
I am jealous of people who have the free time and money to travel like this.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I'm surprised Sealand let her in.
 
Watubi
1 hour ago  
Well, at least it wasn't one of those guys that bike across the US for whatever made up "awareness" charity.
 
hlehmann
1 hour ago  
"influencer"
StoppedReadingRightThere.jpg
 
wildcardjack
1 hour ago  
As a small giant, I don't travel easily. My bucket list is a silver YouTube play button and a nice yard.
 
alex10294
54 minutes ago  
First person to do?  No.  First black person to do?   No.  First black woman to do?  No. "First black woman to document".  Yes.  Well then, I must read them, as I am the first white male over 6'3" with a superfluous third nipple on the left to type the last sentence in this post today.

/would love to do this
//Hate influencers, so I mock them at any opportunity.
 
cwheelie
50 minutes ago  
Well that was incredibly boring
 
KB202
41 minutes ago  
If she's under 100 years old, she didn't spend enough time in each country to learn anything worth reading.
 
BafflerMeal
39 minutes ago  
Good lord this thread is old and cranky. Don't you guys have to get back to the barber shop? Leroy is running the place unsupervised.
 
Archie Goodwin
38 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I am jealous of people who have the free time and money to travel like this.

"influencer"


This is her "job".
 
Spartapuss
36 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: "travel influencer Jessica Nabongo"

You promised me "interesting", Subby.I demand a refund.


I don't know, it's kind of neat to think that no matter where you are, Nabongo was near there.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: "travel influencer Jessica Nabongo"

You promised me "interesting", Subby.I demand a refund.


"When I was in Maui [Hawaii], I found this really amazing forest, " she says. "I didn't do a geotag [add the geographic coordinates of the location] because I know what that could have done to that forest."

So, she's not your typical influencer at least. Plus she did something only 400 other people are thought to have done.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  
It does sound like she rushed the experience though.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  
At least Drew Binsky has some useful ideas to finance your travel, like teaching English as I did, and he didn't make a fuss about being the first ginger or the first Jewish guy with a bad haircut to visit every country.

Of course, international travel post-COVID is still tricky--Japan is starting to open to travelers ever so slightly, and you can forget about going to China anytme soon. But if you want to go see the world, there are plenty of places to see.

HOW I AFFORD TO TRAVEL (to 189 countries)
Youtube 1FfDJFAgVI0
 
yellowjester
12 minutes ago  
Micronations included?
 
Secret of Manajuana
12 minutes ago  
There are speedrunners for just about everything these days.
 
