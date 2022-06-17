 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If you thought about going to Glacier because Yellowstone is closed...think again   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine the Indigenous people in Yellowstone and Glacier, being told that the thousands and thousands of tourists won't be there this year, or next year....

And they say "Good."
 
tuxq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The raging river out front should have told you...after you fjord-ed across the missing bridge crossing
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

a particular individual: I imagine the Indigenous people in Yellowstone and Glacier, being told that the thousands and thousands of tourists won't be there this year, or next year....

And they say "Good."


Well, here's hoping their economy doesn't subsist off of the seasonal tourism.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

a particular individual: I imagine the Indigenous people in Yellowstone and Glacier, being told that the thousands and thousands of tourists won't be there this year, or next year....

And they say "Good."


I'm pretty sure they'll miss the tourist dollars.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Glacier will have a ticketed entry system until Labor Day or so.  Good luck.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

a particular individual: I imagine the Indigenous people in Yellowstone and Glacier, being told that the thousands and thousands of tourists won't be there this year, or next year....

And they say "Good."


I thought the only people actually living in the park were rangers? Natives and other civilians live just outside it?
 
