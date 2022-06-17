 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PsyPost)   Making fun of anti-vaxxers isn't just entertaining, it's your civic duty. New study shows vaccine-hesitant people were more likely to get vaccinated after viewing humorous anti-vaxxer memes   (psypost.org) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Vaccine, humorous internet memes, series of studies, Vaccination, sarcastic memes, COVID-19 vaccine, humorous memes, Pro-vaccination messaging  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 9:04 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did not include pictures of the memes that worked not even in the actual study
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're out there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


And my personal favorite:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The rest of the vaccine hesitant people are dead. From covid.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yep, anti-vaxxer memes. They never get old. Just like anti-vaxxers.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Exactly ... the whole deal was a psyop ... to steal an election. I thought everybody knew this?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I assume subby means anti-antivaxer memes, because there are no humorous antivaxer memes.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For the Canadians:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One from lockdown.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/me too, pigeon, me too
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mjg: For the Canadians:

[Fark user image image 646x584]


But bottle rockets above or firing the air rifle unloaded scare the geese off of my shoreline. It would probably end up as some sort of felony to do that to toddlers. Anti-vaxxers? Misdemeanor at best.

Not that i have free range herds of toddlers or anti-vaxxers around here. But that would suck, too.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, in the U.K.

Our t**ds are way the fark more dug in like ticks.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.