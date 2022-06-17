 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Turns out Tik-Tok lied when they said user data wasn't accessed from China. It happens constantly   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Always be skeptical of any app, regardless of where it's from. But NEVER trust an app from a company based in The PRC.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm shocked.
This is an outrage
Blah, blah, blah

If course it's an intelligence gathering tool for the Chinese government.
Did anyone not think otherwise?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't even like shared ones.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OH NOES! China has harnessed the power of weird dance memes!

W_Scarlet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not really sure what data they're hoping to get from it.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who still is on Social Media?  Who still trusts what High Tech company mouth pieces spout out?

Oh you Sweet Summer Child.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If this means that anyone using that app will be rounded up and put in labor camps, then I'm okay with it.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes, those youngs might get their own culture used against them on social media by a foreign adversary, something wiley olds would never allow to happen.
 
