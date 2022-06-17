 Skip to content
(Twitter)   2050 called and wants its weather prediction back   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're boned
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: We're boned


Works for me, I'm half dead anyway, and who knows if I'll ever get sex again.  Bring it on.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's summer in France, who'da thunk?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It time for that Buster Poindexter comeback we've all been waiting for.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: We're boned


Boned chance!
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey europe, still think americans and their AC in every building are weird?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: We're boned


Counterpoint, this cat says it was hot once back in like '76 so there's nothing to worry about.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: It's summer in France, who'da thunk?


40 celsius is 104 fahrenheit. 43 is over 109. So sure, just another summer day in France...

/thisisfinedog.jpg
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hoyt clagwell: Circusdog320: We're boned

Boned chance!


bone soired
 
reveal101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welp, looks like I'll be riding this to the end with the hot wind in my hair and a smile on my face.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People keep discussing the upcoming climate change. That it's coming. Etc. But it's already happening.  We're already seeing the beginning of it. I'm afraid it's too late to stop it. Hopefully we will find a way to adapt and mitigate the damage, but expect extreme weather events as the norm from now on.
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Hey europe, still think americans and their AC in every building are weird?


When Europe starts putting ice in their drinks....then we'll know it's really bad.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Circusdog320: We're boned

Counterpoint, this cat says it was hot once back in like '76 so there's nothing to worry about.

[Fark user image 627x185]


Name + String of Random Numbers always inspired confidence in me, especially if the account was created just a year or so prior. You KNOW you're getting a legitimate, credible point of view when it comes from one of them.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: It's summer in France, who'da thunk?


It's currently Spring in France.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
so it's her fault?

/burn the witch!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Circusdog320: We're boned

Counterpoint, this cat says it was hot once back in like '76 so there's nothing to worry about.

[Fark user image 627x185]


I know people post obvious bullshiat all the time on Twitter, but still I thought this was particularly unlikely. June 1976 was in fact abnormally warm in the last week of the month, and actually reached the low 90s for 4 days. But not high 90s/low 100s. Note that this is from Heathrow and airports tend to be warmer than the surrounding area. The all time high temp for London is 101F. I think they would have noticed this guy's monstrous heat wave.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Probably George Soros paid to falsify the records.
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was told that there'd be no math.  But if there is, let's see if I can do it.

8 years ago, a forecast for 36 years in the future, came true this year.

So if forecast years were true, 8 years ago, one year would equal 36/36.  But because of the rate of acceleration, the projected years equal 8/36.

So there is still 28 years to go until 2050.  28 x 36/8 equals new 2050 projection?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hot forecasts thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We could've been doing something for some decades now, but nope. Had to "accept" our not-fate because of self-absorbed coonts across the industrialized world who kept voting for MOAR STUFF I WANT MOAR STUFF MINE MINE!!1
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Loucifer: hoyt clagwell: Circusdog320: We're boned

Boned chance!

bone soired


boned a petite
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I still hear the argument 'alarmists have been whining about climate change for decades and nothing ever happens'.  My look of incredulity as I stare at them, then look at the weather summaries from the past five years doe snot seem to phase them.

These idiots are the proverbial boiling frogs, and they think everything is fine and the people who see what is happening are the crazy ones. 

Idiots
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: It's summer in France, who'da thunk?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Okay so Manbearpig is real, but what are we supposed to do about it *now*?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: We could've been doing something for some decades now, but nope. Had to "accept" our not-fate because of self-absorbed coonts across the industrialized world who kept voting for MOAR STUFF I WANT MOAR STUFF MINE MINE!!1


I call it Boy Who Cried Wolf Syndrome. For 60 years, we were told that we'd be screwed in 10-20 years, and it hasn't happened yet, so people don't believe it any more.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tour de France is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥

/I wonder if there's a "too hot to ride" provision or screw it and just let them cook themselves going over the Alps
 
pacified
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't like the heat? Eat less meat. Especially red meat. 80% of farm land is used to grow feed. Only 1% of the calories put in to a cow comes back as food. Almost half of all greenhouse gas is byproduct of the meat industry
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.