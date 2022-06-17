 Skip to content
(South China Morning Post)   Hong Kong shoebox homes: tiny house-meets-gerbil-cage   (multimedia.scmp.com) divider line
31
31 Comments     (+0 »)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The smell must be horrible.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Glorified prison cell. I'd rather be homeless.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So what? No one's going to do anything about it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Glorified prison cell. I'd rather be homeless.


Sounds like someone doesn't know how hostile things in the wild have been made for the homeless
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Urban island chic.
 
phedex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kowloon Walled City Documentary (with subs)
Youtube S-rj8m7Ssow


Only sort of relevant, but still relevant.  Here's a documentary filmed when kowloon was still standing.

the shoeboxes that people live in from the article make the old kowloon look hospitable.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The lack of sufficient bathroom/shower facilities is what would make that really untenable.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The ~250 square foot ones with their own bathrooms could at least potentially be Ikea ads.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man, that is some dystopian-ass shiat.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Republicans seen drafting legislation to make "the poors" have affordable housing at last.
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [upload.wikimedia.org image 248x378]


Damned underrated film.
 
camarugala
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I see a problem. They're going to need to install a lot of anti-suicide netting at some point in the near future. I mean, at least after a couple of jumpers make it a public health crisis that is. For the people they land on.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
crackedrearviewer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

"...We've lived too long..."
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kowloon Walled city here we go again.

"I got a top shelf room for rent."
"It's literally a shelf on the top of a closet."
"Yeah, but it's spacious!"
 
Spectrum
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not quite the same, but not all that different.
media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Glorified prison cell. I'd rather be homeless.


As it says in TFA, prison cells are more spacious with more privacy and better maintained.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Prison definitely looks like a better option.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: So what? No one's going to do anything about it.


It's like buying a house in a HOA neighborhood. Just point and laugh.
(Except these ppl probably have far fewer choices.)
 
buravirgil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Britain's stewardship with US and European complicity.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Glorified prison cell. I'd rather be homeless.


I think these violate the Federal standards for prison cells, just like the quarters onboard Navy ships.  I spent three years sharing a room with two other people. The floor space was so small, the desks had to be cleared and folded up for people to get into their bunks.

I was an officer on an attack submarine.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

natazha: Eat The Placenta: Glorified prison cell. I'd rather be homeless.

I think these violate the Federal standards for prison cells, just like the quarters onboard Navy ships.  I spent three years sharing a room with two other people. The floor space was so small, the desks had to be cleared and folded up for people to get into their bunks.

I was an officer on an attack submarine.


Absolutely
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The commies can never break through the wish for personal space. When communes were done on a private, cultish level, you'd have mens and womens quarters with bunks, common wash rooms, and shared dining facilities. Then after a good harvest, private quarters would spring up, creating dissatisfaction with the people. Eventually most of them failed, as members threw up their hands and went back to Cleveland and worked for the capitalists.
 
D135
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
After two nights of sleeping in a 5.75 foot long bunk-bed wrapped in chicken wire, surrounded by 10 other people in the same room, I imagine I would jump out of a window to embrace the sweet release of death.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sure makes me appreciate all the space I have in my refrigerator box.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Britain's stewardship with US and European complicity.


It's been 23 years since China took control. When do they take responsibility?
 
kosherkow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are these bigger or smaller than the coffin homes over there, or are these terms synonymous?

The way HK bills itself as free trade while only taking in money off real estate development in lieu of taxes from a small  portion of land to drive rates up is fundamentally cruel.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: buravirgil: Britain's stewardship with US and European complicity.

It's been 23 years since China took control. When do they take responsibility?


After the last riots.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Glorified prison cell. I'd rather be homeless.


But being homeless is rapidly becoming illegal, so you'll end up in a prison cell anyway.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The lack of sufficient bathroom/shower facilities is what would make that really untenable.


Only Americans smell.
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gopher321: The smell must be horrible.


This was the very first thing I thought. The second was, "god damn do I feel rich now".
 
