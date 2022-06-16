 Skip to content
(Honolulu Star Advertiser)   Honolulu's new police chief has a son who wants to keep his department busy   (staradvertiser.com) divider line
15
    Burglary, Theft, Criminal law, Misdemeanor, 36-year-old son, Assault, Crime, Felony  
•       •       •

15 Comments
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meth or crack head?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude. You do the crimes after your dad's the chief. Not before.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can barely ride one bicycle I'm impressed this person can steal two
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad, I am a disappoint.

Keeping it all in the ohana, eh brah?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a clear conflict of interest. He shouldn't be allowed to commit crimes.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DA's office is sending notice he's not their pick for chief
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawaii Bike-O

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks just like his dad.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Book me, daddy!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pro tip: copy Theodore Roosevelt who had a wayward daughter "I can do one of two things. I can be President of the United States or I can control Alice Roosevelt. (His 19-year-old daughter.) I cannot possibly do both."
 
alienated
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

skinink: Hawaii Bike-O

[Fark user image image 335x250]


I have to say that I am impressed. Never would have thought that sequence was made into a gif , much less posting it. Well played
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
RADIO BIRDMAN - "Aloha Steve And Danno" official music video
Youtube KmH0OeDLGEE
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's heading for the... beach!
 
