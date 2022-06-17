 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   Volodymyr Zelensky: "Help me, western tech companies. You're my only hope"   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

 
bittermang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fark Star Wars.

What does my Brother Zelenzky need from me? I shall stand.
 
bittermang
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I got nothing better to do this weekend and a VPS in Holland, lol

Let's farking do it one time, if there ever was a time, boys

What'd the old man say? Not as good as I once was, but as good once, if I ever was.

Slava Ukraini

Slavi
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

 
Kalashinator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

 
strife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nah; he doesn't have the hair for it.

Yulia Tymoshenko should have left the hologram message.


 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Nah; he doesn't have the hair for it.

Yulia Tymoshenko should have left the hologram message.




I'm still waiting for her to rise and channel the spirit of Olga of Kyiv.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now it's Zelensky as a hologram.   🙄

Is it just me, or is this Ukraine/Russia thing turning into an extra season of Game of Thrones?  Or a discarded script from ST/TNG?

It's like watching two ham 'n eggers beat each other silly.

End of day, it's Zelinsky saying  "give us more money... give us more money...give us more money "

Much like it was before Russia invaded, but hey...
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

 
colon_pow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
partly false
missing context
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Now it's Zelensky as a hologram.   🙄

Is it just me, or is this Ukraine/Russia thing turning into an extra season of Game of Thrones?  Or a discarded script from ST/TNG?

It's like watching two ham 'n eggers beat each other silly.

End of day, it's Zelinsky saying  "give us more money... give us more money...give us more money "

Much like it was before Russia invaded, but hey...


If you think its expensive to contain Russia's expansionist lust by financing the war to keep Ukraine independent then you really are in for quite a shock if they fail.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Now it's Zelensky as a hologram.   🙄

Is it just me, or is this Ukraine/Russia thing turning into an extra season of Game of Thrones?  Or a discarded script from ST/TNG?

It's like watching two ham 'n eggers beat each other silly.

End of day, it's Zelinsky saying  "give us more money... give us more money...give us more money "

Much like it was before Russia invaded, but hey...





The problem with your otherwise excellent analysis is....RUSSIA DID INVADE AND IS KILLING PEOPLE YOU GODAWFUL MONKEYSPANK OF A BLUE WAFFLING BOTH SIDER.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 15 minutes ago  



Wait, no, that one doesn't work.
 
cyber_slacker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Vladmir Putin is Volodomir's Zelenski's father.  Think about it.  It makes perfect sense.



 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Now it's Zelensky as a hologram.   🙄

Is it just me, or is this Ukraine/Russia thing turning into an extra season of Game of Thrones?  Or a discarded script from ST/TNG?

It's like watching two ham 'n eggers beat each other silly.

End of day, it's Zelinsky saying  "give us more money... give us more money...give us more money "

Much like it was before Russia invaded, but hey...


The world is not a stage for your entertainment.
If you find your culture has turned Russia's war on Ukraine into a soap opera then the problem is with your culture and the baboons who comprise it.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: PR Deltoid: Now it's Zelensky as a hologram.   🙄

Is it just me, or is this Ukraine/Russia thing turning into an extra season of Game of Thrones?  Or a discarded script from ST/TNG?

It's like watching two ham 'n eggers beat each other silly.

End of day, it's Zelinsky saying  "give us more money... give us more money...give us more money "

Much like it was before Russia invaded, but hey...

If you think its expensive to contain Russia's expansionist lust by financing the war to keep Ukraine independent then you really are in for quite a shock if they fail.


Let's talk when China decides to take Taiwan.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Now it's Zelensky as a hologram.   🙄

Is it just me, or is this Ukraine/Russia thing turning into an extra season of Game of Thrones?  Or a discarded script from ST/TNG?

It's like watching two ham 'n eggers beat each other silly.

End of day, it's Zelinsky saying  "give us more money... give us more money...give us more money "

Much like it was before Russia invaded, but hey...


Some idiots clicked the smart button on this absolute twaddle.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: The world is not a stage for your entertainment.
If you find your culture has turned Russia's war on Ukraine into a soap opera then the problem is with your culture and the baboons who comprise it.


I am not entertained.
 
alienated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Nah; he doesn't have the hair for it.

Yulia Tymoshenko should have left the hologram message.




I was always impressed with her braiding. I seen quite a few on different women and always thought " these people have too much time to sit still" .
 
cyber_slacker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In America, if when you come home you see that your house has been broken into you call the police and they say "Don't worry, we'll be right there.".

In Russia, if when you come home you see that your house has been broken into you call the police and they say "Don't worry, we we were just there.".
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 7 minutes ago  




Yellow 5, doing the Dew!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: fragMasterFlash: PR Deltoid: Now it's Zelensky as a hologram.   🙄

Is it just me, or is this Ukraine/Russia thing turning into an extra season of Game of Thrones?  Or a discarded script from ST/TNG?

It's like watching two ham 'n eggers beat each other silly.

End of day, it's Zelinsky saying  "give us more money... give us more money...give us more money "

Much like it was before Russia invaded, but hey...

If you think its expensive to contain Russia's expansionist lust by financing the war to keep Ukraine independent then you really are in for quite a shock if they fail.

Let's talk when China decides to take Taiwan.


I would have thought that this was the perfect time for China to move on Taiwan.
But they are calling for Putin to find some sort of comprise to end the war.

We are living in interesting times.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Some idiots clicked the smart button on this absolute twaddle.


"The horror.... the horror!"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pretty sure facebook is helping your opponent bud
 
