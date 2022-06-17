 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Geographic)   Timbers from the ship that inspired The Goonies recovered on the Oregon coast, and that's good enough for me   (nationalgeographic.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Galleon, Spanish Armada, Manila galleon, Oregon, Shipwreck, Archaeology, Oregon Coast, Cave  
•       •       •

340 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 7:12 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got done choking One Eyed Willie, so I'm getting a kick....
 
alienated
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A whole possible shiver me timbers headline, wasted.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
HEYYYYY YOUUUUUU GUYYYYYYYYYS
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Arrrrrrrgh! It's driving me nuts!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Enter your email address to continue reading "
f you!
 
jman144
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They can use that wood to set some boodie-traps
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alienated: A whole possible shiver me timbers headline, wasted.


Cut can you do the truffle shuffle?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: alienated: A whole possible shiver me timbers headline, wasted.

Cut can you do the truffle shuffle?


I don't even know what that means. And no , I have never seen the goonies, if that's where it comes from. But I have hosted a Party with Wil.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ORV!! BULLET HOLES!!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When the Spanish government asked them what they found so far, the reply was "None of your beeswax".
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

alienated: Kit Fister: alienated: A whole possible shiver me timbers headline, wasted.

Cut can you do the truffle shuffle?

I don't even know what that means. And no , I have never seen the goonies, if that's where it comes from. But I have hosted a Party with Wil.


The Goonies (1/5) Movie CLIP - Truffle Shuffle (1985) HD
Youtube kr_z37TgQO4
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All these years later....I'm still a little sad that Inferno sailed away at the end of the movie.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alienated: Kit Fister: alienated: A whole possible shiver me timbers headline, wasted.

Cut can you do the truffle shuffle?

I don't even know what that means. And no , I have never seen the goonies, if that's where it comes from. But I have hosted a Party with Wil.


Your entire life has been wasted. I am sorry to have to be the person to tell you this, but yeah, you might as well have been spent in a crusty sock that your father threw in the wash, because there was an entire dimension of life that you have missed leading up to this point.

I might be exaggerating slightly, but it was a good movie.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alienated: Kit Fister: alienated: A whole possible shiver me timbers headline, wasted.

Cut can you do the truffle shuffle?

I don't even know what that means. And no , I have never seen the goonies, if that's where it comes from. But I have hosted a Party with Wil.


You're really missing out. It's on HBO, or it was.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Went up to Astoria last year. Beautiful.

Fark user imageView Full Size


NewportBarGuy: ORV!! BULLET HOLES!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The extraordinarily rare hull remains were removed from sea caves near Manzanita earlier this week in a risky emergency recovery mission involving archaeologists, law enforcement personnel, search-and-rescue teams from multiple state/local agencies, and an awkward group of kids ranging from stereotypical first and second generation immigrants whose depiction makes most modern viewers cringe, through the sensitive and introverted main character we all absolutely adore still, onward to the laughable fat kid - my gods the truffle shuffle is so very problematic - all the way to the bottled, date-rape-ready female romantic lead, her smarter, funnier, more attractive friend, and the clueless, strong-jawed, male romantic lead.

Yes of course we're watching it tonight, duh. Goonies never f*cking die.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: ORV!! BULLET HOLES!!


The size of matzo balls!

Don't even ask me about the toupee'!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.