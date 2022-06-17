 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Having your attorney say "somebody else 'could' have been responsible for murder", of coworker you stalked, and whose bones were found on your property, and whose porch had your blood on it after denying ever being there is not a winning strategy   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should've worn ill-fitting gloves and left one at the crime scene
 
Nirbo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

syrynxx: He should've worn ill-fitting gloves and left one at the crime scene


Or a big bag of someone else's pubes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

syrynxx: He should've worn ill-fitting gloves and left one at the crime scene


I honestly want to understand why people think anyone, ANYONE, would actually leave one not both gloves at the crime scene or took both.
Only  idiot cops think that's even a thing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I love how gut feelings of guilt trump gut feelings of innocence.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Those bones and that blood were like that when I got here.
 
aurorous
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It has worked at least once. Richard Glossip has spent 25 years on death row because the man who committed the murder told the prosecutors "I didn't do it"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Glossip
 
