(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Tech-savvy twenty-somethings find one weird trick to bring down high gas prices. Unsurprisingly, people have a problem with this   (myfox8.com) divider line
1480 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 7:55 PM (1 hour ago)



29 Comments
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police don't know actual answers, but make assumptions anyway.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) - Police have arrested two men in Virginia Beach and accused them of hacking into gas pumps and selling them for a discounted rate.

They were actually selling the gas pumps?

I like these two hackers even more.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch these 2 people will be convicted of computer crime statute
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was lead to believe Hackers were better looking

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I was lead to believe Hackers were better looking

[Fark user image image 676x876]


Your P6 chip (in a Powerbook) and 28.8bps modem lied to you.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seems like a lot of work. a stolen credit card would make more sense
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camaroash: HighlanderRPI: I was lead to believe Hackers were better looking

[Fark user image image 676x876]

Your P6 chip (in a Powerbook) and 28.8bps modem lied to you.


So thats what that image looks like, I always finished before the download did.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I was lead to believe Hackers were better looking

[Fark user image image 676x876]


If I was a tortoise she would not flip me over.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I was lead to believe Hackers were better looking

[Fark user image image 676x876]


You only unlock that level of woman if you can prove that you can hack the Gibson. Damn I too remember when Jolie was sexy as hell and not some freakish cadaver.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Watch these 2 people will be convicted of computer crime statute


Wouldn't that be appropriate considering they committed a crime using a computer or are those type charges typically reserved for interstate commerce  crimes.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stealing from a station? Not wonderful. Now, stealing from an oil company? That's where the hero tag comes into play.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camarugala: HighlanderRPI: I was lead to believe Hackers were better looking

[Fark user image image 676x876]

You only unlock that level of woman if you can prove that you can hack the Gibson. Damn I too remember when Jolie was sexy as hell and not some freakish cadaver.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camarugala: waxbeans: Watch these 2 people will be convicted of computer crime statute

Wouldn't that be appropriate considering they committed a crime using a computer or are those type charges typically reserved for interstate commerce  crimes.


Not my farking point.
That cop who used work access for his own fun should have gotten that law showed up the butt too.
Cue every one saying that isn't hacking

Meanwhile that the first hack people learn.
Jfc
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Watch these 2 people will be convicted of computer crime statute


So serving time with Tennis Courts, Golf, and Movie Stars?
 
boozehat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I was lead to believe Hackers were better looking

[Fark user image 676x876]


Hanging in my office.

Fark user imageView Full Size


She can hack my gibson any time.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I was lead to believe Hackers were better looking

[Fark user image 676x876]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/looks slick all day
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jtown: HighlanderRPI: I was lead to believe Hackers were better looking

[Fark user image 676x876]

[Fark user image image 850x354]


I should put a hex in Elliott Page for not doing a Hackers remake at the beginning of their acting career.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was Unix. They knew Unix.
 
Bslim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*press any key to commence the hack"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: camarugala: waxbeans: Watch these 2 people will be convicted of computer crime statute

Wouldn't that be appropriate considering they committed a crime using a computer or are those type charges typically reserved for interstate commerce  crimes.

Not my farking point.
That cop who used work access for his own fun should have gotten that law showed up the butt too.
Cue every one saying that isn't hacking

Meanwhile that the first hack people learn.
Jfc


Jesus Christ man I was just asking a  damn question. What the hell's wrong with you?
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

camarugala: waxbeans: camarugala: waxbeans: Watch these 2 people will be convicted of computer crime statute

Wouldn't that be appropriate considering they committed a crime using a computer or are those type charges typically reserved for interstate commerce  crimes.

Not my farking point.
That cop who used work access for his own fun should have gotten that law showed up the butt too.
Cue every one saying that isn't hacking

Meanwhile that the first hack people learn.
Jfc

Jesus Christ man I was just asking a  damn question. What the hell's wrong with you?


How much time you got?
 
boozehat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jtown: camarugala: waxbeans: camarugala: waxbeans: Watch these 2 people will be convicted of computer crime statute

Wouldn't that be appropriate considering they committed a crime using a computer or are those type charges typically reserved for interstate commerce  crimes.

Not my farking point.
That cop who used work access for his own fun should have gotten that law showed up the butt too.
Cue every one saying that isn't hacking

Meanwhile that the first hack people learn.
Jfc

Jesus Christ man I was just asking a  damn question. What the hell's wrong with you?

How much time you got?


Get off your cross bud, we need the wood.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lady J: camarugala: HighlanderRPI: I was lead to believe Hackers were better looking

[Fark user image image 676x876]

You only unlock that level of woman if you can prove that you can hack the Gibson. Damn I too remember when Jolie was sexy as hell and not some freakish cadaver.

[Fark user image image 220x194]


Ya know. She's 47 now. We all get older. That said... i'm 3 days older than she is. Which means John Voight was gettin' it on within a few days of Ford Pardoning Nixon.

/now get that out of your mind.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Locally they just put stolen credit cards on their Apple Pay wallet and advertise on Facebook to meet them at a particular gas station at a specific time. They take cash payment to fill peoples tanks.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

camarugala: waxbeans: camarugala: waxbeans: Watch these 2 people will be convicted of computer crime statute

Wouldn't that be appropriate considering they committed a crime using a computer or are those type charges typically reserved for interstate commerce  crimes.

Not my farking point.
That cop who used work access for his own fun should have gotten that law showed up the butt too.
Cue every one saying that isn't hacking

Meanwhile that the first hack people learn.
Jfc

Jesus Christ man I was just asking a  damn question. What the hell's wrong with you?


My erk is that it isn't hacking until it is.
We should want computer systems secure.  Even from it's employees.  Jail people snooping at work.  And use the
COMPUTER FRAUD AND ABUSE ACT
On their butts.

That's what is wrong with me.
The
COMPUTER FRAUD AND ABUSE ACT
Is going to be used on theses two
But was over turned on a 🐖
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: [Fark user image image 667x374]


Wait so does that mean the 50MPG Desi bug was a lie?
 
