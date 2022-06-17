 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   This monkey's gone to heaven   (theguardian.com) divider line
38
    More: Sad, Illegal drug trade, Mexican Drug War, Gang, Drug cartel, Pacific coast state of Nayarit, 200kg tiger, exotic animals, drug gang mascot  
•       •       •

1264 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 4:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy crap, when you cant even keep your spider monkey safe from gunfire, it might be time to move.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eleven suspected gang members died in the shootout on Tuesday

Rip little monkey
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you could say...no more monkey business.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Mojo.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telling you we should annex Mexico
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A small monkey dressed in a tiny camouflage jacket and a tiny "bulletproof" vest sprawled across the body of a dead gunman."

This all-primate reboot of 'Scarface' was unnecessary & hurt my feels!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who makes flak jackets that small, GI joe?

And speaking of that, who the fark ok'd Ryan Gosling as Ken for the Barbie movie?

I'm hoping Dolph Lungren and that chick (you know exactly the one I mean, liar) can play the Russian versions.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Holy crap, when you cant even keep your spider monkey safe from gunfire, it might be time to move.


Only a good spider monkey with a gun can protect us against evil spider monkeys.

CSB:  I was attacked by two spider monkeys when I was about five years old.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Holy crap, when you cant even keep your spider monkey safe from gunfire, it might be time to move.


you FA with my medals, then you FO
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smitty,

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MIckey Dolenzes to the monkee's grieving family and friends.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That monkey deserved better.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Lambskincoat: Holy crap, when you cant even keep your spider monkey safe from gunfire, it might be time to move.

Only a good spider monkey with a gun can protect us against evil spider monkeys.

CSB:  I was attacked by two spider monkeys when I was about five years old.


was it two or were you seeing double?
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: Smitty,

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x611]


Holy ear worm Batman
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit! I thought one of the Picies died. Hoped it was Frank Black.

fark poachers with monkey pox dick.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Eleven suspected gang members died in the shootout on Tuesday

Rip little monkey


Little Monkey still at large.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: "A small monkey dressed in a tiny camouflage jacket and a tiny "bulletproof" vest sprawled across the body of a dead gunman."


Article is just fine without picsies
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my shocked the monkey face.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the monkey suffered less than had it been killed by 10 million pounds of sludge from New York and New Jersey
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pixies vs Goldfrapp vs Puccini - Monkey Gone To Opera
Youtube 1hDei-zm92s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=110pQornki4
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Holy crap, when you cant even keep your spider monkey safe from gunfire, it might be time to move.


Michael Jackson seen furiously taking notes, decomposing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the monkey fall out of the tree?
Because it was dead.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Why did the monkey fall out of the tree?
Because it was dead.


Why did the bird fall out of the tree?
Because it was stapled to the monkey.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"man dies in Michoacán after trying to pet captive tiger"

Shane?!?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give a look at Mexican gun control laws sometime.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody got him off their back the hard way, that's for sure.

RIP, little guy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame you weeping liberals and animal "rights" activists for this.  Do you know how hard it is for a monkey to find work?  You won't let us grind organs.  You won't let us test cosmetics.  You won't let us harvest coconuts.  You won't let us eat coffee beans, then poop them out for your pleasure.  All that's left is mascot work for drug cartels and riding the miniature giraffes for Russian mafia.  You did this.  YOU.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the headline and thought Kim had finally OD'd into death.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Dammit! I thought one of the Picies died. Hoped it was Frank Black.


AuralArgument: I saw the headline and thought Kim had finally OD'd into death.


I'm voting for drummer
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
herocollector.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man he had little spider monkey sized tactical gear and everything. Someone loved that monkey
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People fucking suck.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Holy crap, when you cant even keep your spider monkey safe from gunfire, it might be time to move.


Also if you bring your pet into a gunfight, you may want to contemplate your career/morals.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Therion: [Fark user image 720x1080]


Dirty Monkey... Cheeky Monkey
Youtube WAQMohz0In0
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: Lambskincoat: Holy crap, when you cant even keep your spider monkey safe from gunfire, it might be time to move.

Also if you bring your pet into a gunfight, you may want to contemplate your career/morals.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Hangover Part II (2011) - Monkey Drug Deal Scene
Youtube OvIuydUoOQI
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.