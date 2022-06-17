 Skip to content
(Fark)   Transportation, zoo critters, booze, Canada, and Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, June 9-15: Baloney Sandwich Edition   (fark.com) divider line
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1367

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So I grew up in a household that was. let's just say, less than wealthy. We always had food on the table, even though it might not have been the best tasting. But without anything to compare it to, I never felt like I was missing anything, So the other day while at the store I happened to see bologna on sale for 99 cents, so I thought I'd grab a pack for nostalgia's sake.

You know how the saying goes that you can never really go back home again? Well, bologna is the same way. It's just not very good to me now. Maybe it's because my tastes have changed, maybe bologna has changed, maybe I've finally had something to compare it to. Maybe it was on sale for a reason. I'll probably fry up some to go on biscuits for breakfast tomorrow, but I doubt it will be any better.

It's kind of like rewatching those Saturday Morning Cartoons that kept us transfixed in the 1980s and seeing the repeating and empty backgrounds, the limited colors, the nonsensical story lines and dialogue, and above all the subpar voice acting. I mean, seriously, watch an episode of Captain N: The Gamemaster ("Behold, The Ultimate Warp Zone!" "Kevin! I thought I told you to clean up your room!") today and try to remember how much you looked forward to each episode. It's the baloney sandwich of TV shows.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and the last time you had bologna - or ran into something else you can't believe you ever really liked - but at the same time, you're not ashamed you did.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Transportation, zoo critters, booze, Canada, and Florida Man...these are a few of my favorite things!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I could have just intentionally blown the last two questions on the Easy quiz to end with a score of 666, but decided against it.
 
