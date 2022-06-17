 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   In case you haven't noticed, there's a war going on   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: Obvious, Russia, Alexander John-Robert Drueke, CNN's MJ Lee, brief remarks, Ukrainians, Russian forces, US State Department, Wednesday CNN  
•       •       •

1414 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People from other nations who go to Ukraine to defend it are heroes in my book. I wish I had the courage.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: People from other nations who go to Ukraine to defend it are heroes in my book. I wish I had the courage.


I heard an interview with some on NPR a couple days ago and both guys said they basically felt they had to do it, and also they've had to cut off communication with some or all family because they were so upset about it. My fiance and I are disabled veterans and when it started we both were like "if we could..."

I do think there should have been some kind of organized UN effort to put that together instead of people just randomly showing up, but it's impressive how long many have managed to hang in there when they don't have to.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regular Captain Obvious there, Joe.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War? What war?
I WANT CHEAP GAS!

/ 'murica
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which war?

My war is Ukraine.  But there are others, like Pete vs Kanye, and Elon vs Twitter.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool I guess but they probably should've saved their energy to fight russian forces here
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ladyfortuna: Slaxl: People from other nations who go to Ukraine to defend it are heroes in my book. I wish I had the courage.

I heard an interview with some on NPR a couple days ago and both guys said they basically felt they had to do it, and also they've had to cut off communication with some or all family because they were so upset about it. My fiance and I are disabled veterans and when it started we both were like "if we could..."

I do think there should have been some kind of organized UN effort to put that together instead of people just randomly showing up, but it's impressive how long many have managed to hang in there when they don't have to.


Russia having a permanent security council veto wouldn't allow that to happen.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Cool I guess but they probably should've saved their energy to fight russian forces here


we have meal team 6 for that.
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aungen: Which war?

My war is Ukraine.  But there are others, like Pete vs Kanye, and Elon vs Twitter.


war on drugs too...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Huh. Good God.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Operation Ivy- Unity
Youtube L7-zRWai5yY
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

robodog: Russia having a permanent security council veto wouldn't allow that to happen.


True but is it really permanent? They got kicked out of the G8. I expect the UN could also boot them...
 
Saturn5
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Slaxl: People from other nations who go to Ukraine to defend it are heroes in my book. I wish I had the courage.


Mass Effect 3: Engineer Donnelly wants to help Femshep on Earth (before end battle)
Youtube QEGQOj5OaDQ
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

robodog: ladyfortuna: Slaxl: People from other nations who go to Ukraine to defend it are heroes in my book. I wish I had the courage.

I heard an interview with some on NPR a couple days ago and both guys said they basically felt they had to do it, and also they've had to cut off communication with some or all family because they were so upset about it. My fiance and I are disabled veterans and when it started we both were like "if we could..."

I do think there should have been some kind of organized UN effort to put that together instead of people just randomly showing up, but it's impressive how long many have managed to hang in there when they don't have to.

Russia having a permanent security council veto wouldn't allow that to happen.


Russia does not have a permanent veto.  The Soviet Union had a permanent veto.

Everyone just pretends that Russia has a Veto because they were afraid of the Russian war machine.

Something that becomes less relevant every day.

If the war keeps dragging on I suspect we will see this issue eventually addressed and rectified.
 
Thingster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's a strange way to use "travel".

More power to the guys that are taking up arms against Russia on behalf of Ukraine, but the statement makes it sound like they were a couple of people on vacation that accidentally wound up on the wrong side of the front instead of a couple mercs that knew what they were getting into.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't mention the war!
 
olorin604
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thingster: That's a strange way to use "travel".

More power to the guys that are taking up arms against Russia on behalf of Ukraine, but the statement makes it sound like they were a couple of people on vacation that accidentally wound up on the wrong side of the front instead of a couple mercs that knew what they were getting into.


I thought Ukraine made a point of them not being mercs or PMCs, actually having them be a part of the ukranian army and command structure.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ladyfortuna: Slaxl: People from other nations who go to Ukraine to defend it are heroes in my book. I wish I had the courage.

I heard an interview with some on NPR a couple days ago and both guys said they basically felt they had to do it, and also they've had to cut off communication with some or all family because they were so upset about it. My fiance and I are disabled veterans and when it started we both were like "if we could..."

I do think there should have been some kind of organized UN effort to put that together instead of people just randomly showing up, but it's impressive how long many have managed to hang in there when they don't have to.


While there's been no visible overt and organized effort, I have read that all kinds of places have made what would normally be a rough and bureaucracy-laden process a streamlined, "Off you go!" for those who have volunteered.  So while there may not be a ringmaster <that's willing to be seen> there certainly seems to have been a quiet effort to make it possible for the randos, and slip more than a few "not so rando at all, ink's still wet on the retirement papers" types in
 
Kuta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: robodog: ladyfortuna: Slaxl: People from other nations who go to Ukraine to defend it are heroes in my book. I wish I had the courage.

I heard an interview with some on NPR a couple days ago and both guys said they basically felt they had to do it, and also they've had to cut off communication with some or all family because they were so upset about it. My fiance and I are disabled veterans and when it started we both were like "if we could..."

I do think there should have been some kind of organized UN effort to put that together instead of people just randomly showing up, but it's impressive how long many have managed to hang in there when they don't have to.

Russia having a permanent security council veto wouldn't allow that to happen.

Russia does not have a permanent veto.  The Soviet Union had a permanent veto.

Everyone just pretends that Russia has a Veto because they were afraid of the Russian war machine.

Something that becomes less relevant every day.

If the war keeps dragging on I suspect we will see this issue eventually addressed and rectified.


Apparently the rest of the permanent UN Security Council members still think that Russia has veto power.

Don't you think they would have acted by now otherwise?

Like it or not, nukes are a thing.
 
Kuta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

olorin604: Thingster: That's a strange way to use "travel".

More power to the guys that are taking up arms against Russia on behalf of Ukraine, but the statement makes it sound like they were a couple of people on vacation that accidentally wound up on the wrong side of the front instead of a couple mercs that knew what they were getting into.

I thought Ukraine made a point of them not being mercs or PMCs, actually having them be a part of the ukranian army and command structure.


That's part of what got Ukraine into this trouble to begin with.

WTF did they ever let the neo-nazis of the Azov Battalion / Regiment into their command structure anyway?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

patrick767: War? What war?
I WANT CHEAP GAS!

/ 'murica


Yeah it was so much cheaper before the war
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The President of the United States of America is in bad shape.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: patrick767: War? What war?
I WANT CHEAP GAS!

/ 'murica

Yeah it was so much cheaper before the war


Well I was paying about $2.50
 
maudibjr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: robodog: ladyfortuna: Slaxl: People from other nations who go to Ukraine to defend it are heroes in my book. I wish I had the courage.

I heard an interview with some on NPR a couple days ago and both guys said they basically felt they had to do it, and also they've had to cut off communication with some or all family because they were so upset about it. My fiance and I are disabled veterans and when it started we both were like "if we could..."

I do think there should have been some kind of organized UN effort to put that together instead of people just randomly showing up, but it's impressive how long many have managed to hang in there when they don't have to.

Russia having a permanent security council veto wouldn't allow that to happen.

Russia does not have a permanent veto.  The Soviet Union had a permanent veto.

Everyone just pretends that Russia has a Veto because they were afraid of the Russian war machine.

Something that becomes less relevant every day.

If the war keeps dragging on I suspect we will see this issue eventually addressed and rectified.


This is remarkablely idiotic., Maybe not on jfkqan level, but close to same level of delusional
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No Russian ever called me a incel!
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.