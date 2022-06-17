 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Truck ➤ Car ➤ Deer
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
➤ A Variety of Plants and some Vegetables ➤ The nutrition in the soil itself ➤ The Last Deer that fell there ➤ A variety of Plans and some Vegetables ➤.....
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truck stops here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet we make cops pull people over on the side of the road.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't get out of the car unless a cop was there with his lights going, and even then, I really wouldn't want to.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon..
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Doh a Deer
Youtube 2BxWKuntYFQ
 
hammettman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Therein lies the rub for western end-state-capitalism society: strike a deer, get a flat, hit another vehicle; why not just stop and step right out, without even thinking, into lanes of traffic, which by your god-given rights are yours to perambulate.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Eep, posting as a guy who'shiats 10-point buck, the best advice I got from a transpo guy nicknamed "The Deerslayer" is when you go thru deer country during rutting season follow behind a semi like 30 or 40 feet cause you want the 18-wheeler to take out Bambi, with enough space to go flying behind 'em rather than your windshield
 
