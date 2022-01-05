 Skip to content
(NASCAR)   NASCAR comes out of the closet in support of LGBTQ rights   (nascar.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I eagerly await seeing how firmly they stand by this when the fans find out.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: I eagerly await seeing how firmly they stand by this when the fans find out.


Rainbow Confederate flags to make everyone happy. Right?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ricky Bobby was ahead of his time

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: JessieL: I eagerly await seeing how firmly they stand by this when the fans find out.

Rainbow Confederate flags to make everyone happy. Right?


I'm actually hoping for NASCAR to change the stripes on their logo to be a Pride flag.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd buy a NASCAR pride shirt
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My favorite will always be, a couple of years after the "Mr. Burgess NASCAR prank call" (20 years ago, holy shiat!!) where they said they were hiring Snoop Dogg to reach out to African-Americans to get them more interested in NASCAR, and Mr. Burgess freaked out with a bunch of racist rhetoric, NASCAR then actually hired Magic Johnson to get more African-Americans interested in NASCAR.

/run-on sentence, but you get the point
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cdn.musebycl.ioView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

optikeye: I'd buy a NASCAR pride shirt


I'd definitely wear one ironically.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JessieL: I eagerly await seeing how firmly they stand by this when the fans find out.


To be faiiirrr...

I don't think they've backed off their "no confederate flag" policy despite the backlash.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're finally owning up to Jeff Gordon.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dude. Their logo has been a rainbow for like ever.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised, everyone loves a good BBQ.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

optikeye: I'd buy a NASCAR pride shirt


https://store.nascar.com/?query=pride
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

enry: JessieL: I eagerly await seeing how firmly they stand by this when the fans find out.

Rainbow Confederate flags to make everyone happy. Right?


NASCAR fans have earned a reputation as Confederate-supporting racists, but I assure you, they are warm and welcoming.  Any person of any race, color, religion, gender, or sexual orientation is welcome at the track.  If at any point you feel uncomfortable, just yell, "F*CK KYLE BUSCH!" as loud as you can and you won't pay for a beer the rest of the day.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JessieL: I eagerly await seeing how firmly they stand by this when the fans find out.


They need more fans, thus the outreach (i.e. noticing society has all kinds of people). The knuckle dragging redneck demographic isn't showing up at races like it used to.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This should go over well.....
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not surprising. Nascar has been turning left for years.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nope. Still won't watch it.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: JessieL: I eagerly await seeing how firmly they stand by this when the fans find out.

They need more fans, thus the outreach (i.e. noticing society has all kinds of people). The knuckle dragging redneck demographic isn't showing up at races like it used to.


As long as the knuckle dragging rednecks are the core base, you're not going to attract much more than that.  No matter what the league does, the experience of being around the average NASCAR fan is enough to keep most people from jumping on board.

Maybe it's time for a sport based on running moonshine to just fade away.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rnatalie: They're finally owning up to Jeff Gordon.


A local Morning Zoo show used to send a live correspondent to the Richmond track to do interviews.  He'd ask silly questions like, "What do you think about the gay driver?"  Inevitably, the fans would respond with, "Aw, Jeff Gordon/Tony Stewart's not so bad."

My favorite question was, "If God took Dale Earnhardt because he needed a driver, where does he need to be driven?"  One guy answered, without pause, "To Victory Lane!"  The DJs and interviewer all took a moment, nodded their head, and acknowledged they got beat.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Not surprising. Nascar has been turning left for years.


NASCAR swings both ways:
  Watkins Glen
  Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Road Course
  Sonoma
  Circuit of the Americas
  Road America
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In 2005, I went to Vegas with a girlfriend at the time.  We stayed at the Sahara because it was cheap.  I got a comp for "free appetizer at the NASCAR Cafe" because the Sahara had NASCAR theming in its later years.  The next early afternoon I'm drinking off another hangover with the largest appetizer they had - the Carzilla - which was a pile of fried shiat.

A largish woman in a tank top near me (clearly, the classiest place on the strip) says to me "Hey, who's your driver?  Who's your driver!?"  I'm like "Well, I'm from Indiana and Tony Stewart is from Indiana, so I guess I like him."  She comes back with "He's gay.  Your driver's a gay boy.  You like a gay boy."  I replied "Wow, I didn't know he was gay.  I really respect that."

She didn't talk to me anymore.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rfenster: Solty Dog: Not surprising. Nascar has been turning left for years.

NASCAR swings both ways:
Watkins Glen
Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Road Course
Sonoma
Circuit of the Americas
Road America


Charlotte "Roval"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shhh. We've quietly convinced them that LGBT stands for "Let's Get Brandon Talking". No one correct them....
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

optikeye: I'd buy a NASCAR pride shirt


Same here.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
typical
 
NINEv2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: In 2005, I went to Vegas with a girlfriend at the time.  We stayed at the Sahara because it was cheap.  I got a comp for "free appetizer at the NASCAR Cafe" because the Sahara had NASCAR theming in its later years.  The next early afternoon I'm drinking off another hangover with the largest appetizer they had - the Carzilla - which was a pile of fried shiat.

A largish woman in a tank top near me (clearly, the classiest place on the strip) says to me "Hey, who's your driver?  Who's your driver!?"  I'm like "Well, I'm from Indiana and Tony Stewart is from Indiana, so I guess I like him."  She comes back with "He's gay.  Your driver's a gay boy.  You like a gay boy."  I replied "Wow, I didn't know he was gay.  I really respect that."

She didn't talk to me anymore.


Probably because you were out of food.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LGBTQ+ adults have higher incomes than average.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: In 2005, I went to Vegas with a girlfriend at the time.  We stayed at the Sahara because it was cheap.  I got a comp for "free appetizer at the NASCAR Cafe" because the Sahara had NASCAR theming in its later years.  The next early afternoon I'm drinking off another hangover with the largest appetizer they had - the Carzilla - which was a pile of fried shiat.

A largish woman in a tank top near me (clearly, the classiest place on the strip) says to me "Hey, who's your driver?  Who's your driver!?"  I'm like "Well, I'm from Indiana and Tony Stewart is from Indiana, so I guess I like him."  She comes back with "He's gay.  Your driver's a gay boy.  You like a gay boy."  I replied "Wow, I didn't know he was gay.  I really respect that."

She didn't talk to me anymore.


And that woman was Tulsi Gabbard.

/true story, doggone
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mr. Burgess isn't gonna like this. VERY NSFW
Mr. Burgess - Prank Call 6 - NASCAR Phone Survey
Youtube EfBObq9Z4uo
 
vevolis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
NASCAR supports people. Horray!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I understand supporting LGBTQ+ on the right.  But what about those on the left?  You can't just support the rights.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: enry: JessieL: I eagerly await seeing how firmly they stand by this when the fans find out.

Rainbow Confederate flags to make everyone happy. Right?

NASCAR fans have earned a reputation as Confederate-supporting racists, but I assure you, they are warm and welcoming.  Any person of any race, color, religion, gender, or sexual orientation is welcome at the track.  If at any point you feel uncomfortable, just yell, "F*CK KYLE BUSCH!" as loud as you can and you won't pay for a beer the rest of the day.


Golly. I wonder how they earned that reputation?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/even for you, that was impressive
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: NASCAR fan is enough to keep most people from jumping on board.


That.

/Been watching since '79
//The Fandom sucks
///Three for Smokey
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fredsnake: typical


Is it?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meh, it might be a too little too late thing.

NASCAR has the stench of redneck on it for a while to where liberals will abstain from it and their right wing fan base won't like it (that's not to say they'll quit watching). I can see a rainbow painted car getting egged in the stands and the fans playing Dixie while it passes through.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
NASCAR fans are pretty chill, really. As NBC found out years back when they tried sparking trouble by taking a Muslim group to a track. Turned out fans don't really care and were welcoming to them.
 
