(The Daily Beast)   Howard Oral Hughes worked at a McDonalds Restaurant. The operative word is 'Worked'   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ae you sure that asshole was a restaurant worker?  Because he looks and sounds just like the kind of guy who made District Manager 10 years ago and has thought he's Jesus Christ on roller skates ever since.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Ae you sure that asshole was a restaurant worker?  Because he looks and sounds just like the kind of guy who made District Manager 10 years ago and has thought he's Jesus Christ on roller skates ever since.


I prefer the narrative that he was the guy they made clean up the women's restroom when there was a blowout (hovering customer has explosive diarrhea). He'll be lucky now if he can get a job as a jizz mopper at a bible belt adult book store.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maga
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, don't that just spruce your goose.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Benevolent Misanthrope: Ae you sure that asshole was a restaurant worker?  Because he looks and sounds just like the kind of guy who made District Manager 10 years ago and has thought he's Jesus Christ on roller skates ever since.

I prefer the narrative that he was the guy they made clean up the women's restroom when there was a blowout (hovering customer has explosive diarrhea). He'll be lucky now if he can get a job as a jizz mopper at a bible belt adult book store.


Assistant jizz mopper, maybe.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yesterday he was washing lettuce. He was working his way up to fries.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait.  I should go apply.  I've been trying to get hired at Macdonalds for the past 30 years.
 
chawco
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, those guys farked around and are finding out. I doubt they are gonna get more than a slap on the wrist because Florida but their names and faces are gonna be associated with this forever.

Nice job messing up your lives by being moronic sacks.of hate, jerkwads!
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you."

-Lyndon Johnson

LBJ said it, and TFG made a living off of it.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*reads headline deliberately lazily*

"...something something oral at McDonalds"

/Isn't finding oral at McDonalds usually a bad idea?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Serenity now. Insanity later!"
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
a major source of income.

Is Florida really that awesome when it comes to the minimum wage?
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: *reads headline deliberately lazily*

"...something something oral at McDonalds"

/Isn't finding oral at McDonalds usually a bad idea?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: In a statement to The Daily Beast, McDonald's confirmed that Howard Hughes is no longer employed by one of its Orlando franchisees.

♪ DING!  Fries are Howie's done! ♫
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For me, it's the McChicken. The best fast food sandwich. I even ask for extra McChicken sauce packets and the staff is so friendly and more than willing to oblige.

One time I asked for McChicken sauce packets and they gave me three. I said, "Wow, three for free!" and the nice friendly McDonald's worker laughed and said, "I'm going to call you 3-for-free!".

Now the staff greets me with "hey it's 3-for-free!" and ALWAYS give me three packets. It's such a fun and cool atmosphere at my local McDonald's restaurant, I go there at least 3 times a week for lunch and a large iced coffee with milk instead of cream, 1-2 times for breakfast on the weekend, and maybe once for dinner when I'm in a rush but want a great meal that is affordable, fast, and can match my daily nutritional needs.

I even dip my fries in McChicken sauce, it's delicious! What a great restaurant.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: LesserEvil: Benevolent Misanthrope: Ae you sure that asshole was a restaurant worker?  Because he looks and sounds just like the kind of guy who made District Manager 10 years ago and has thought he's Jesus Christ on roller skates ever since.

I prefer the narrative that he was the guy they made clean up the women's restroom when there was a blowout (hovering customer has explosive diarrhea). He'll be lucky now if he can get a job as a jizz mopper at a bible belt adult book store.

Assistant jizz mopper, maybe.


Assistant *to the* jizz mopper.
 
steklo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: it's delicious! What a great restaurant.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FRY STATION ZEBRA

/that's all I got
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I expected him to be a grad school sociology professor who taught CRT.
 
Traumtanzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not very moral, Oral.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: LurkerSupreme: *reads headline deliberately lazily*

"...something something oral at McDonalds"

/Isn't finding oral at McDonalds usually a bad idea?

[Fark user image image 594x653]


Was just about to post a "where are the 'sucking off Ronald' gifs?"; glad I reloaded first. Hadn't seen this particular one before! A combo-meal, as it were.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Nah'mean: LesserEvil: Benevolent Misanthrope: Ae you sure that asshole was a restaurant worker?  Because he looks and sounds just like the kind of guy who made District Manager 10 years ago and has thought he's Jesus Christ on roller skates ever since.

I prefer the narrative that he was the guy they made clean up the women's restroom when there was a blowout (hovering customer has explosive diarrhea). He'll be lucky now if he can get a job as a jizz mopper at a bible belt adult book store.

Assistant jizz mopper, maybe.

Assistant *to the* jizz mopper.


"Garçon du jizze."
 
August11
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The scariest racist in that video is the woman. She sounds like she is hot for a lynching.
 
steklo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Hadn't seen this particular one before! A combo-meal, as it were.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I've always liked this one..oldie, but goldie.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had a run in with someone who looked like him at a Taco Cabana in Dallas.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: *reads headline deliberately lazily*

"...something something oral at McDonalds"

/Isn't finding oral at McDonalds usually a bad idea?


A Burger King bathroom is the proper place to get busy.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

August11: The scariest racist in that video is the woman. She sounds like she is hot for a lynching.


Pretty much all "conservatives" pop boners at the thought of being able to lynch black people again with impunity.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now he'll have to crowdfund the search for the real attacker.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I really DGAF what happens to this racist asshole, but it was the other guy who threw the brick and should be suffering.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you're 61-years-old and working at a McDonald's you really need to evaluate where your life went wrong.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Traumtanzer: Not very moral, Oral.


The Scene that Cancelled Moral Orel
Youtube KWlFoChGPug
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
img.timeinc.netView Full Size


Hey you're giving people with the middle name Oral a bad name... oh wait I already did that.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: a major source of income.

Is Florida really that awesome when it comes to the minimum wage?


Looks like it's back to $5 handies in the Walmart parking lot in between stealing catalytic converters.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He'll be in his bunker, with tissue boxes on his feet and crying about how ANTIFA took his jerb...
 
debug
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hughes was charged with felony property damage and misdemeanor battery for the alleged assault on a 16-year-old.


I like that it's a felony to damage property, but only a misdemeanor to assault people.  This explains a lot about us.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

holdmybones: A Burger King bathroom is the proper place to get busy.


An ex-girlfriend of mine preferred going under the table at Wendy's.

She always said the floors were cleaner there.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
McDonald's confirmed that Howard Hughes is no longer employed by one... The teen's family accused the men of racial profiling him "as he drove through their ritzy neighborhood in Sanford, the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012. "

Something not adding up...
 
debug
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: If you're 61-years-old and working at a McDonald's you really need to evaluate where your life went wrong.


If you're the fry cook, sure.  If you're the manager, maybe not.  I don't know what McD's managers make, so I could be wrong.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

heymonkees: Something not adding up...


It's FL. They have different standards of that word. I assume he could be a store manager.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: If you're 61-years-old and working at a McDonald's you really need to evaluate where your life went wrong.


or went right.

Almost 61 years old now and I hate my current job as a technical dispatcher for a fortune 500 company. There are some days I wished I worked at a McDonalds.

/end rant.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: arrogantbastich: a major source of income.

Is Florida really that awesome when it comes to the minimum wage?

Looks like it's back to $5 handies in the Walmart parking lot in between stealing catalytic converters.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: If you're 61-years-old and working at a McDonald's you really need to evaluate where your life went wrong.


Getting married at 15?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: August11: The scariest racist in that video is the woman. She sounds like she is hot for a lynching.

Pretty much all "conservatives" pop boners at the thought of being able to lynch black people again with impunity.


To be fair, most of them want someone else to do it.
But they do get boners over the thought of Cletus doing it.
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chawco: Man, those guys farked around and are finding out. I doubt they are gonna get more than a slap on the wrist because Florida but their names and faces are gonna be associated with this forever.

Nice job messing up your lives by being moronic sacks.of hate, jerkwads!


From McDonald's at the fry station to the conservative talk show circuit in a few easy steps...
 
steklo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: $5 handies in the Walmart parking lot


Not at my local Wal-mart, it's $20 now.

I bring my own wipes.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So ... this racist dickbag lives in a 'ritzy neighborhood', but his McDonald's job was a 'major source of income'?

Whiskey tango foxtrot?

Florida must have some special definition of 'ritzy neighborhood', or perhaps Mickey D's employees are considered part of the landed gentry in that area.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chawco: Man, those guys farked around and are finding out. I doubt they are gonna get more than a slap on the wrist because Florida but their names and faces are gonna be associated with this forever.

Nice job messing up your lives by being moronic sacks.of hate, jerkwads!


If your life isn't messed up by 61, it's a fine time to start
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: He'll be in his bunker, with tissue boxes on his feet and crying about how ANTIFA took his jerb...


Surrounded by jars full of urine and toenails.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

debug: I like that it's a felony to damage property, but only a misdemeanor to assault people. This explains a lot about us.


Level of damage. You can have felony assault too.
 
