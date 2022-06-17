 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   New AFL-CIO president, a woman seen here raising her fist in the common salute shared by leftist terrorists around the world, promises to build a 1-million socialist army to fight her War on Capitalism   (npr.org) divider line
9
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 3:05 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHHAHAHAAHAH

I am a member of a public employees union. So I am really getting a kick out of most of this article. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like unions are great for employees. But trust me.... they aren't always. I think you just want to assume unions are always run perfectly with every employee being treated fairly and equally, when in reality unions like mine end up being run by a clique who made sure they got big pay increases while I and others didn't, and then proceeded to LIE about it and not disclose it in the contract papers they presented us. This is how union members start getting disgruntled and quit the union under the Janus vs. AFSCME decision (thanks, SCOTUS).  If you don't know about how unions can go wrong... don't assume unions always benefit employees.  Cuz some people don't know how unions can turn against you.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell fear
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I used to work on a dairy farm. That stench isn't fear.

I like how the OP claims to be a union member then thanks SC(R)OTUS for letting him opt out.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

null: AHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHHAHAHAAHAH

I am a member of a public employees union. So I am really getting a kick out of most of this article. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like unions are great for employees. But trust me.... they aren't always. I think you just want to assume unions are always run perfectly with every employee being treated fairly and equally, when in reality unions like mine end up being run by a clique who made sure they got big pay increases while I and others didn't, and then proceeded to LIE about it and not disclose it in the contract papers they presented us. This is how union members start getting disgruntled and quit the union under the Janus vs. AFSCME decision (thanks, SCOTUS).  If you don't know about how unions can go wrong... don't assume unions always benefit employees.  Cuz some people don't know how unions can turn against you.


I thought this meme was supposed to end with "Cause some farkers believe anything they hear".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bootleg: null: AHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHHAHAHAAHAH

I am a member of a public employees union. So I am really getting a kick out of most of this article. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like unions are great for employees. But trust me.... they aren't always. I think you just want to assume unions are always run perfectly with every employee being treated fairly and equally, when in reality unions like mine end up being run by a clique who made sure they got big pay increases while I and others didn't, and then proceeded to LIE about it and not disclose it in the contract papers they presented us. This is how union members start getting disgruntled and quit the union under the Janus vs. AFSCME decision (thanks, SCOTUS).  If you don't know about how unions can go wrong... don't assume unions always benefit employees.  Cuz some people don't know how unions can turn against you.

I thought this meme was supposed to end with "Cause some farkers believe anything they hear".


Yeah...  Incomplete contract presented for a membership vote?  Uh-huh.  My goodness, isn't that some bullshiat.

If it's not in the contract that was ratified, it's not in the contract.  Welcome to my Favorites list, "liar yellow 4" edition.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Bootleg: null: AHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHHAHAHAAHAH

I am a member of a public employees union. So I am really getting a kick out of most of this article. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like unions are great for employees. But trust me.... they aren't always. I think you just want to assume unions are always run perfectly with every employee being treated fairly and equally, when in reality unions like mine end up being run by a clique who made sure they got big pay increases while I and others didn't, and then proceeded to LIE about it and not disclose it in the contract papers they presented us. This is how union members start getting disgruntled and quit the union under the Janus vs. AFSCME decision (thanks, SCOTUS).  If you don't know about how unions can go wrong... don't assume unions always benefit employees.  Cuz some people don't know how unions can turn against you.

I thought this meme was supposed to end with "Cause some farkers believe anything they hear".

Yeah...  Incomplete contract presented for a membership vote?  Uh-huh.  My goodness, isn't that some bullshiat.

If it's not in the contract that was ratified, it's not in the contract.  Welcome to my Favorites list, "liar yellow 4" edition.


That was intended for null, not you, Bootleg.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: I used to work on a dairy farm. That stench isn't fear.

I like how the OP claims to be a union member then thanks SC(R)OTUS for letting him opt out.


That was sarcastic thanks as in Thanks, Obama, BTW.

So let me explain a few things here.

My union is a skilled trades union with carpenters and plumbers and such.

For some reason computer techs and the police department are part of it too.

The trades have a clique where they've held power in leadership, and they all work out of a central building, where most of the rest of us who aren't what you would traditionally call "blue-collar skilled trades" work elsewhere. I've never sat down and worked out the exact numbers but the split could be between 70-30% to near 50-50 trades vs the rest.

Naturally the police and the computer techs were the highest paid due to training and knowledge requirements and general cost of labor too.  There may also have been some extras to pay in the past that upset the apple cart, I don't know.

In the past two contracts the trades have been out to demand more because, as their arguments go, they're underpaid relative to what they could get at their respective trades union halls (if they take their journeymen cards and quit our employer and go work the trade in construction, for example) and relative to similar classifications in other public employer situations similar to ours.

Okay fine but I and others demanded they show their work on how they got their numbers in the previous contract and got told to go fuck off and look it all up ourselves, which only gives me ALL THE NUMBERS FOR EVERYWHERE, not which ones they cherrypicked to make their cases for themselves and against me.

Also for the record they eliminated a classification and put all the work on my classification and I got nothing for it, so I'm doing the work from two classifications rolled into one for the same rate as before they eliminated the classification.

Come this contract, we're presented with a wage table for the next three years and each column has a percentage increase at the top.  The contract was ratified.  Afterwards it's noticed that the numbers don't look right.

The numbers in the table do not reflect that percentage increase for the trades.  They got more.

They refuse to explain exactly how or why that happened and have blamed management for providing that table, claimed they got money last minute and allocated it appropriately, that this is part of a plan to make a 3-tier system, and my personal favorite, that we should have all spontaneously calculated the entire wage table ourselves to find out who was getting what where.  Which was said to us in this way: "You should have done the math".

That's on top of our union leadership not following the local and international constitutions, hell they didn't even know we had local and international constitutions or what was in them, and when confronted about their lack of knowledge cite how they've never been trained.  Funny thing though is that a lot of things are available on the international union web site if only they'd get off their fat lazy butts and find and read them, instead of worrying about how fast they can get to the bar after work or the union meetings.

As a result, I've got over a dozen people I can think of ready to quit the union (a dumb move because the union successfully instituted a Hotel California clause in the contract whereby you can quit the union any time you like but you cannot stop paying dues until the last 2 weeks of the contract.  Yes, seriously.)  And that's gonna be roughly 1/8 or more of the union gone if they do do that.

I'm also a steward and the last time I knew steward training to be held was before the pandemic and even then it was not widely publicized.  Hell, our union benefits aren't even publicized well, and we have FREE COLLEGE for union members AND FAMILY and shit like discounted pet health insurance.  I tell other members about that and they're like WHAT THE FUCK WHY DIDN'T ANYONE TELL ME ABOUT THIS MY WIFE IS GOING BACK TO SCHOOL AND I JUST PAID $2 GRAND BECAUSE MY STUPID DOG ATE MY SOCKS.  I mean seriously Jesus fucking Christ I'm the only person evangelizing for the union benefits, while my leadership can't even give meeting minutes to the members unable to come to the meeting.

I, personally, think it's GREAT to see Starbucks and elsewhere unionizing, and I keep my Mall*Wart shopping to a minimum because fuck Mall*Wart and their union-busting asses.  But I'm gonna tell everyone right now the only way unions work is if everyone in them works together instead of turning into a goddamn high-school drama or Mafia situation where if you're not in the right crowd or kissing the ring you get fucked over.

If you're gonna form a union or create a new local under an existing union umbrella, make sure you have read everything in the international constitution and local constitution and put safeguards in that allow corrupt people to be removed and fair elections and require that the contract be distributed a week in advance of the ratification and that all pay changes include a table of percentage adjustments or individual classification increases above or below a blanket percentage are individually specified in writing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

null: AHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHHAHAHAAHAH

I am a member of a public employees union. So I am really getting a kick out of most of this article. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like unions are great for employees. But trust me.... they aren't always. I think you just want to assume unions are always run perfectly with every employee being treated fairly and equally, when in reality unions like mine end up being run by a clique who made sure they got big pay increases while I and others didn't, and then proceeded to LIE about it and not disclose it in the contract papers they presented us. This is how union members start getting disgruntled and quit the union under the Janus vs. AFSCME decision (thanks, SCOTUS).  If you don't know about how unions can go wrong... don't assume unions always benefit employees.  Cuz some people don't know how unions can turn against you.


Sure Jan.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only good union is the police union!
The one that protects the hard-working management.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.