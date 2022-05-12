 Skip to content
(Slate)   Nobody is going to save us from a recession. We're all on our own. Build your bunkers now, assemble your warband, and get ready to start cracking open the heads of your neighbors for that sweet, protein-filled goo inside   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Inflation, Monetary policy, Central bank, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Unemployment, stock prices, bad economic vibes, press conference  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no! Rich people yacht money might be in danger!
Everyone panic!
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only thing I am certain about is that there will be more than enough blame for everybody brought out.
You get blamed. And you get blamed, everybody gets the blame!
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't you brain be more like cabbage and not goo?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, right when I was going to buy that third 80m yacht I always wanted.
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head goo is mostly fat.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Biden still has a Trumpster running the federal reserve...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recess!  Yay!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every year we hear this because latest reasons. Eventually it will happen.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the Mole of Production: Head goo is mostly fat.


I'm more of an ass person, myself.

Rump roast. Yum!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm lucky(?) that I live in an area that hasn't seen prosperity since the mills and mines all closed down in the early 1980's, thank you Ronald Reagan.  So a recession won't even be noticed here, since we never got the booms of the 90's or early 2010's.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Darkest Redneckistan. A lot of my neighbors are MAGA hats. If I crack open their skulls, I'll find the contents of an outhouse if I find anything at all.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Every year we hear this because latest reasons. Eventually it will happen.


Pretty sure the people who regularly play the Market are pushing it the hardest.

Mainly due to the fact that if they can't have their near zero or zero rates, they'll crash everything then make up the difference by going to the federal government, hat in hand, for more handouts.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Janet Yellen has assured me that there's no such thing as a recession and that the solution to every problem is for poor people to spend all their money and KEEP SPENDING!

Who are you to argue with an economics grand wizard?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a couple months of food in the pantry, plenty of water filters, food growing on the porch and soon the hill nearby, and a year's worth of expenses covered in my savings account. My car should last several more years. Even if I get fired and have no income, fark it, I'll be fine for a year.

Let it burn.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm head goo.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Oh no! Rich people yacht money might be in danger!
Everyone panic!


What no. It's a recession not a revolution.
It's only going to hurt the middle class and poor people.
The whole point of having a yacht is so you can disappear from the worst of stuff like this.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost want to break out the tinfoil hat.

It's amazing how with record low unemployment, rising wages, and record profits we keep hearing about a looming recession.  Almost as if certain interests wanted to affect the mood of the population before a significant election.

Kinda like gas prices, food prices and other stuff.

/It's sad that I have to even consider this being a possibility now.
//Numerous factors in a complex system are the real culprit.
///Can I just give up and stop caring now? Nothing we can do
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save the other end for Alex Jones..

Alex Jones Will Eat Your Leftist Ass (remix) | Song A Day #4145
Youtube o5EKuIus-oE
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Wouldn't you brain be more like cabbage and not goo?


Depends on whose head it is.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: Weaver95: Oh no! Rich people yacht money might be in danger!
Everyone panic!

What no. It's a recession not a revolution.
It's only going to hurt the middle class and poor people.
The whole point of having a yacht is so you can disappear from the worst of stuff like this.


It'll hurt the rich, too, but only in that "How will I buy my third yacht now?!" kind of way mentioned above.
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Rump roast. Yum!


Way better source of protein.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those that started getting ready in 1999 and continued in 2012 it sounds like it might finally start paying off?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: When Biden still has a Trumpster running the federal reserve...


No, seriously. Jerome Powell was put in his position by Donald Trump. His term ended in February and Joe Biden chose to renominate him. He was reconfirmed for another full term, under Biden.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: Weaver95: Oh no! Rich people yacht money might be in danger!
Everyone panic!

What no. It's a recession not a revolution.
It's only going to hurt the middle class and poor people.
The whole point of having a yacht is so you can disappear from the worst of stuff like this.


What happens when the yacht docks for supplies and the peasants I mean lovely local workers who are supposed to be loading them rip off their uniforms and go full on eat the rich?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone blame the Hebrews for this yet?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Only thing I am certain about is that there will be more than enough blame for everybody brought out.
You get blamed. And you get blamed, everybody gets the blame!


But everyone will REALLY blame Biden.

While Joe Manchin sit on his yacht and [laughs in McConnell].
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fed has to slow the economy down to get the inflation out. That's the dummy's version of what's going on right now. Yes, rich people will get less rich and not as fast, but most of us aren't making money shorting the stock exchange.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yes, rich people will get less rich and not as fast


lol
 
RminusQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making matters worse, Russia's war in Ukraine has sent the price of gasoline up past $5 a gallon. That's been an economic double whammy, hitting households in the pocketbook while putting pressure on the Fed to act more aggressively, since it's a major part of the inflation we're seeing.

This is not a double-whammy. This is a whammy. The cost of everything is going up because the cost of gas is going up.

It's possible that's the right decision. Americans are, after all, pretty furious about inflation, and seemingly would like somebody to do something about it

You wouldn't know it from this article, which consists almost entirely of "How farking dare the Federal Reserve try to do anything about inflation!"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will not be saved by rate hikes.

You will will not be saved by crypto.

You will not be saved by the god MAGA.

In fact, YOU WILL NOT BE SAVED.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the Mole of Production: Head goo is mostly fat.


Eh, still three times more protein than fat, but pretty high in cholesterol.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: The Fed has to slow the economy down to get the inflation out. That's the dummy's version of what's going on right now. Yes, rich people will get less rich and not as fast, but most of us aren't making money shorting the stock exchange.


As much as I want to buy a house and feel for other people in the same boat, I'm kind of enjoying all the crying about how much higher (new) mortgage payments are getting with each hike. I admit I'm being an asshole though. I live in a much lower priced market and I think home prices are massively inflated even here, much less out west.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can only live on debt for so long.
 
mediaho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, let me get right on reading that piece from this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to strongly advise against eating your neighbor.  Anything they have will be evolved to infect you, too.

Instead, feed them to a pig then later eat the fattened pig.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RminusQ: Making matters worse, Russia's war in Ukraine has sent the price of gasoline up past $5 a gallon. That's been an economic double whammy, hitting households in the pocketbook while putting pressure on the Fed to act more aggressively, since it's a major part of the inflation we're seeing.

This is not a double-whammy. This is a whammy. The cost of everything is going up because the cost of gas is going up.

It's possible that's the right decision. Americans are, after all, pretty furious about inflation, and seemingly would like somebody to do something about it

You wouldn't know it from this article, which consists almost entirely of "How farking dare the Federal Reserve try to do anything about inflation!"


The cost of gas was skyrocketing long before Ukraine. The war is a convenient scapegoat.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nobody is going to save us."

Quick, call Polyphemus!!

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't save the people when there are corporations to save
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden is getting the Carter treatment.   That says a lot more about the owners than it does about Joe.   You know damned well they were happy to see Reagan take over and they will be equally happy to see some other Republican slug take over and lower their taxes even more.   Amazingly, the "recession" will evaporate right away.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: snocone: Only thing I am certain about is that there will be more than enough blame for everybody brought out.
You get blamed. And you get blamed, everybody gets the blame!

But everyone will REALLY blame Biden.

While Joe Manchin sit on his yacht and [laughs in McConnell].


Yup.  Like an army of zombie parrots the "thanks Brandon" folks repeat the meme that the economy is in the shiatter and Joe Biden is wholly responsible.  Wages finally starting to move up for working folks?  That's not as relevant as what we're paying at the pump apparently.

We are all going to be wage slaves because a good portion of the country treats politics like team sports.

There is not enough contempt in the world for these people.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for tax cuts for the rich and austerity for everyone else. It's a proven winner.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With precision you feed me
My witness I'm hungry
Your temple it calms me
So I can carry on
My slaving, sweating, the skin right off my bones
On a bed of fire, I'm choking on the smoke that fills my home
The wrecking ball is rushing
My witness, your blushing
The pipeline is gushing
While here we lie in tombs

Mass graves for the pump while the price is set
While the price is set
Mass graves for the pump while the price is set
While the price is set
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry if I sound callous...but Why is a recession a bad thing?  From a stock perspective...it's a freakin' buying opportunity!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image image 422x311]


You live next to rand Paul don't you
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: You will not be saved by rate hikes.

You will will not be saved by crypto.

You will not be saved by the god MAGA.

In fact, YOU WILL NOT BE SAVED.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Wouldn't you brain be more like cabbage and not goo?


Cabbage?

No way, Brian matter is surprisingly soft. If you remove the skull without preparation the brain can kind of fall apart.

And they do not do brain surgery with a scalpal so much as with suction, they suck little bits out.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the Mole of Production: Head goo is mostly fat.


No your head is the... fat
 
