 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WINK Fort Myers)   Apparently DNA evidence is like booze - first it's good for you, then it's bad for you   (winknews.com) divider line
14
    More: Unlikely, DNA, Lawyer, Not proven, DNA profiling, Prosecutor, Double jeopardy, Acquittal, National DNA database  
•       •       •

1149 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the picture of the victim from Japanese porn?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Not sure what TFA says.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the new evidence is quite compelling, the Constitution is quite clear on the matter: a person *cannot* be tried twice on the same charges once a jury has returned a verdict, unless a mistrial can be declared... which already happened in this case once (and the new trial is the one that resulted in the acquittal). This case is really gonna make his lawyers in his other case facepalm at their attempts to use the Florida case as an example of their client not being a possible serial rapist/murderer.
 
Northern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What? Not sure what TFA says.


The police protected two women from a predator like they protect kids during a school shooting.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What? Not sure what TFA says.


Original trial in Florida said guilty, based on the initial DNA evidence. The defense got that result overturned and a new trial ordered because of questionable evidence. The new trial, held without being able to use the original DNA evidence, resulted in a not guilty verdict. Now, the defense in his rape/murder case in Virginia asked to have the original Florida DNA evidence retested, to confirm that he was not guilty in the Florida case, so they could demonstrate that he was not a serial rapist/murderer... and it has blown up in their face.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ClavellBCMI:

Sploosh
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Is the picture of the victim from Japanese porn?


Murder victim has DNA from two different violent men who she worked with, and thus they worked with each other, and rather than accept the obvious conclusion that both violent men raped and murdered her together, the killer got off because the DA for some odd reason never brought in charges against the white codefendant.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a clusterfark.

This stuff never happens on CSI.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: What a clusterfark.

This stuff never happens on CSI.


Why do you think people don't go criming in New York, Miami and Las Vegas?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: waxbeans: What? Not sure what TFA says.

Original trial in Florida said guilty, based on the initial DNA evidence. The defense got that result overturned and a new trial ordered because of questionable evidence. The new trial, held without being able to use the original DNA evidence, resulted in a not guilty verdict. Now, the defense in his rape/murder case in Virginia asked to have the original Florida DNA evidence retested, to confirm that he was not guilty in the Florida case, so they could demonstrate that he was not a serial rapist/murderer... and it has blown up in their face.


Ooooooooooooooo. fark. Okay.
I see. Thanks.

/
You explained it better than the article.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The innocence project proved he was guilty. There's some irony for you.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Article needs a 6 part Netflix docu series.  I'm confused.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The innocence project proved he was guilty. There's some irony for you.


"The Innocence Project did not return a phone call Wednesday seeking comment."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Article needs a 6 part Netflix docu series.  I'm confused.


Right?
I think the article needs the word pervious.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.