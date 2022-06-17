 Skip to content
(Asahi Shimbun) Hero Japanese voodoo master gets in trouble for what we all should be doing right now   (asahi.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think he's in trouble for where he nailed the curse doll. Sacred trees shouldn't turn black and burst into green flames like that.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We should all be nothing but empty gestures?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Late to the party, voodoosan
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Prodigy - Voodoo People (Official Video)
Youtube YV78vobCyIo
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Magic people, voodoo people!
 
Dels
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So thoughts and prayers?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Video of man in question...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That reminds of the babe.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was thinking "They arrested him for trying to put a curse on Putin?" Then I read the breaking and entering and destruction of property stuff.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Godsmack - Voodoo (Official Music Video)
Youtube 9SSUQxGjZZ4
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Japanese Voodoo is the name of my Stevie Ray Vaughn calypso tribute band
 
