 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Gallup poll has been asking the question 'do Americans believe in God' for the past 78 years. We are now more godless than ever   (axios.com) divider line
163
    More: Interesting, United States, number of Americans, years Gallup, lowest level, young adults, New Mexico, U.S. adults, Conservatism in the United States  
•       •       •

1104 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Jun 2022 at 12:50 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



163 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think people are walking away from 'god'.
I think people are abandoning authoritarian christian churches because that religion no longer serves their spiritual needs.
But nobody wants to actually talk to the people who leave those churches. Like...when was the last time anyone saw an article about "declining faith" and they interviewed the people who left?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victoria Jackson: "Shows like Glee are driving people away from Chistianity."
Former Christians: "No, it was always people like you."
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll start believing, when the GOP are wiped out by lightning bolts falling from the sky.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thank God for that!
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have you ever seen how much hate is spewn in those churches?
Happiness is never having to go in one again.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
EVERYONE is godless, whether they know it or not.
 
Astorix
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Considering the psycho god the Republicans worship, it's no wonder whole generations of people are saying no thanks.
 
neofonz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder what happened in 2017 that would have made people's belief in God decrease....

Oh, okay. Nevermind.
 
Decorus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When Jesus said your body is a temple he wasn't talking about purity. He was being literal. Jesus not a huge fan of organized Religion.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I'll start believing, when the GOP are wiped out by lightning bolts falling from the sky.


Satan God looks out for his own.

More convinced than ever that back at the beginning, Yahweh secretly switched the 'Good Guy' / 'Bad Guy' tags between him and Lucifer, to paint himself as the good one.
 
Frederf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People's belief in complete bullshiat in decline. Oh noes.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
God is obsolete.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's still 81%? Ugh.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
God is not dead.
He's drunk.
 
jook
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I believe in swordfish
 
Olthoi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We really are heading towards a future where an enlightened, science-based, progressive society flies ships into medieval style MAGA villages to rescue citizens kidnapped along the border for being "witches".
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
America is failing and Americans are unhappier than ever. Must be a coincidence.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There is no god.

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Negativland - I Am God
Youtube _h9X9IqZvi0
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's like there's consequences for abstinence growing fondlers and right wing pukes using religion to justify how they're pukes.

If God was there and/or participating, he's make everyone who added the word "illegal" to "Immigrant" violently shiat out their organs for being such garbage people to His creation.
 
Explodo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Religion holds us back as a society.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
christians worship trump, so they are all godless. Perhaps the poll should have asked the question "What color is your god?"
 
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know about this. Here in Atlanta there are at least 4 or 5 tv stations that broadcast nothing but religious programing and televangelists 24 hours a day.

Someone must be watching and sending in money...
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: America is failing and Americans are unhappier than ever. Must be a coincidence.


Your god seems petty.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Godless
Youtube zhKBPQ-Oqd8
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Repent, all ye farkers!

Ye of no faith who wallow in debauchery and indolence! The more you have walked away from the all mighty, the lower you fall!

The end is nigh!!!

Extremely farking nigh!!!!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Explodo: Religion holds us back as a society.


I would argue that authoritarian politics holds us back, not religion.
Pagans had developed steam engines and analog computers at least a century before the christians showed up and started burning books.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Victoria Jackson: "Shows like Glee are driving people away from Chistianity."
Former Christians: "No, it was always people like you."


Yup.

Their reaction to anything outside their narrow, hypocritical world view is what is driving people away.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: bloobeary: I'll start believing, when the GOP are wiped out by lightning bolts falling from the sky.

Satan God looks out for his own.

More convinced than ever that back at the beginning, Yahweh secretly switched the 'Good Guy' / 'Bad Guy' tags between him and Lucifer, to paint himself as the good one.


The original "Southern Strategy"?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't know how anyone could have lived through the last 5-6 years and could still believe in any sort of benevolent, omnipotent being.

Those that believe in a petty, vengeful higher power, though, I can see how they could maintain that belief.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
John Lennon was right.
 
fruit flies like a banana
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How many of those actually believe in God vs believing that is the correct answer when asked?
 
Befuddled
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If there is a god and that god is distressed by people losing faith, then all that god has to do is some of the miraculous stuff that god purportedly did about two thousand years ago to first convince people of god's existence.
 
steklo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We are now more godless than ever"

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


But we've got plenty of graven images!
 
quiotu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: America is failing and Americans are unhappier than ever. Must be a coincidence.


God isn't America's failure, stupidity and hate are.

And you are a part of that.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Dandy Warhols - Godless
Youtube LduipA_XUJ8
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Didn't the Epsicoplaians realize that it wasn't walking the walk that was driving people out and reversed course unlike most "Christians" in the US? I think they're the only main demonization that isn't losing members. Or at least losing them the least.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neofonz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: There is no god.

[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x566]


...there is only Fool?
 
wademh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meh

Don't see how my belief or lack of belief changes anything. Same with my belief or lack of belief in the tooth fairy.
The Universe doesn't seem to be affected by what I believe.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jso2897: God is not dead.
He's drunk.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Stoned.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: America is failing and Americans are unhappier than ever. Must be a coincidence.


I think once authoritarian christian clergy are removed from power, things will get better.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've always been a bit bitter at how my high school christian private school days went. The catching up I had to do, the tossing out of people in need when teen pregnancy happened to keep "the bubble" pure, etc. Then the CPAC happened where this showed up..

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


And they were all practically bowing down and praying to him. I think there was a passage in the bible about golden calves and what not to do around those yet there a lot of church people were practically if not on their knees. Never mind the whole "Live by the sword, die by the sword thing." and we get unconditional gun ownership nuts sprinkled in.
 
1funguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I don't think people are walking away from 'god'.
I think people are abandoning authoritarian christian churches because that religion no longer serves their spiritual needs.
But nobody wants to actually talk to the people who leave those churches. Like...when was the last time anyone saw an article about "declining faith" and they interviewed the people who left?


For me it's more of a personal experience now and not the pre packaged thing of previous generations.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More godless than ever, yet more ruled over by those smashing us over the head with the godhammer.
 
Kazan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I don't think people are walking away from 'god'.
I think people are abandoning authoritarian christian churches because that religion no longer serves their spiritual needs.
But nobody wants to actually talk to the people who leave those churches. Like...when was the last time anyone saw an article about "declining faith" and they interviewed the people who left?


so you're saying that people are lying when they say they don't believe in god? really dude?
 
Displayed 50 of 163 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.