(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman killed by washing machine as Maximum Overdrive becomes reality   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time out.  Running or not, the inside of a washing machine isn't supposed to be energized with a brazillion amps.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the mains voltage in Brazil?
In Brazil there is no standard voltage. Most federative units (about 60 per cent of all Brazilian households) use 127 V electricity, but some other - mainly northeastern - states are on 220 V. Even within some states themselves, the voltage may differ. That is why I deemed it necessary to draw up an exhaustive list of all 27 Brazilian federative units and their respective voltages.

Heh. The surprising thing is that she lived to 20.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
panther.phView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did hubby wire this clusterfark? It is grounds for divorce. Why on earth did you marry him?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Time out.  Running or not, the inside of a washing machine isn't supposed to be energized with a brazillion amps.


I stick my hands in the washer all the time, I guess is should be more careful.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Autechre & The Washing Mashine
Youtube YO9ZY5V461c
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn. I had a washing machine shock me in a rental. Landlady didn't believe it until I stuck a meter in and it lit up the inside with a loud spark. It was empty and not "on", but plugged in.
 
hokiethug1992
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Maytag, Lieutenant?"
"Nope.  (sunglasses on)  "Toe-Tag".
YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been rumored that women use washing machines for things other than washing clothes, but I'm pretty sure death by electrocution wasn't one of those other things.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin shoots and scores!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nooooooo
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Washing machine...washing machine...washing...machiiiine...."

Mrs. Bartolozzi (2018 Remaster)
Youtube 6l3qEheeobk
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: offacue: Time out.  Running or not, the inside of a washing machine isn't supposed to be energized with a brazillion amps.

I stick my hands in the washer all the time, I guess is should be more careful.


I stick my pecker in the washer.

/When she lets me
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: [panther.ph image 850x566]


CSB on\
when we bought our house all the appliances needed to be replaced.  Mrs. Scarf picked everything out, the washer and dryer came from Lowes.  their "installers" show up and when they plug in the dryer sparks and blue smoke happens. Not when it was turned on, when they plugged it in.  they try again, same problem.  The tell Mrs. Scarf there is something wrong with our 220v outlet.  she calls me and asks what to do.  I tell her, make sure the cord is unplugged and kick them out of the house immediately.

i get home and sure enough those jackasses couldn't follow the color coordinated sticker on the back of the unit and wired the ground to the hot.  they wrecked the outlet and i'm sure did damage to the dryer because i've had to replace the heating coil 10 times in 15 years.   i managed to get some of the money back because of the fark-up but they wouldn't replace the dryer because it turned on and worked, once i replaced the outlet and fixed the cord connections.
CSB off\

TLDR: Fark you Lowes.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe their washing machines were designed by the same guy that designed this:
storyteller.travelView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killed by a full load.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: [panther.ph image 850x566]


When I lived in central Alabama for several years until 2020, it was pretty common in pre-1980s homes, including renovated historic homes, to only have three-pronged outlets in the kitchen and bathroom - the rest of the house it's all two. Everyone's homes were covered with these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gamera1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed it by THAT much
 
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Redneck: Maybe their washing machines were designed by the same guy that designed this:
[storyteller.travel image 780x585]


NONONONONONONONO

I need to go find a receptacle in my house that I didn't install and check the wiring now.  I don't know if there are any left but I need to know.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Time out.  Running or not, the inside of a washing machine isn't supposed to be energized with a brazillion amps.


the only high voltage on the washer is the motor.  when she opened the door the power to that got cut off unless the door latch sensor was broken and rather than fix it they just bypassed it.  even then somehow line voltage would need to flow through the motor and short to the frame.  i really doubt that happened.

I'd bet all the money in my pockets it isn't powered through an corded plug but a length of ungrounded wire, probably too small for the load, that is spliced directly to to the circuit w/o any breakers/fuses or GFI protection.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you doing, stepbroTHEERRRRR?!?!?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: p51d007: [panther.ph image 850x566]

When I lived in central Alabama for several years until 2020, it was pretty common in pre-1980s homes, including renovated historic homes, to only have three-pronged outlets in the kitchen and bathroom - the rest of the house it's all two. Everyone's homes were covered with these:

[Fark user image image 668x526]


I had some of those.  Many receptacles had paper&cloth wrapped 14-2 without ground, in the upstairs remodel they just cut the grounds off since the supply to the 12-2 w/ ground had no ground.
Many hours were spent under the house running new 12-2. Was a good opportunity to isolate receptacles from lighting in case of tripped breakers.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STEPSISTER, NO!!
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Salmon: offacue: Time out.  Running or not, the inside of a washing machine isn't supposed to be energized with a brazillion amps.

I stick my hands in the washer all the time, I guess is should be more careful.

I stick my pecker in the washer.

/When she lets me


I tie my pecker to my leg (to my leg)
Gonna tie my pecker to my leg
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Redneck: Maybe their washing machines were designed installed by the same guy that designed installed this:
[storyteller.travel image 780x585]
 
cranked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never get stuck laundry out with a fork.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Time out.  Running or not, the inside of a washing machine isn't supposed to be energized with a brazillion amps. it's an article from a tabloid
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: p51d007: [panther.ph image 850x566]

When I lived in central Alabama for several years until 2020, it was pretty common in pre-1980s homes, including renovated historic homes, to only have three-pronged outlets in the kitchen and bathroom - the rest of the house it's all two. Everyone's homes were covered with these:

[Fark user image 668x526]


MY daughter has one of those houses.  Built in the 50s, before grounding.

Have been adding  circuits, with grounds as needed. Refrig was on a GFI'd circuit, but shared with the rest of the kitchen - EVERY outlet on the circuit was a GFI outlet (you only need the first to be a GFI, which protects the downstream ones)  Added a separate outlet (non-GFI) for the fridge, as required by code.

But the second floor may never get done unless they rip the walls out.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: thornhill: p51d007: [panther.ph image 850x566]

When I lived in central Alabama for several years until 2020, it was pretty common in pre-1980s homes, including renovated historic homes, to only have three-pronged outlets in the kitchen and bathroom - the rest of the house it's all two. Everyone's homes were covered with these:

[Fark user image 668x526]

MY daughter has one of those houses.  Built in the 50s, before grounding.

Have been adding  circuits, with grounds as needed. Refrig was on a GFI'd circuit, but shared with the rest of the kitchen - EVERY outlet on the circuit was a GFI outlet (you only need the first to be a GFI, which protects the downstream ones)  Added a separate outlet (non-GFI) for the fridge, as required by code.

But the second floor may never get done unless they rip the walls out.


Thank you.

Seriously

I sleep easier knowing people care about things like not wanting their house to burn due to an electrical fault.
 
steklo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Best soundtrack of all time.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
WastrelWay: Killed by a full load.

Just like Paul Lynde.....
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maytag!  You're it!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: Maybe their washing machines were designed by the same guy that designed this:
[storyteller.travel image 780x585]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob4127
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the USA: Texas second-grader dies after hiding between washer and dryer during game: report | Fox News
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hammettman: It's been rumored that women use washing machines for things other than washing clothes, but I'm pretty sure death by electrocution wasn't one of those other things.


Often there is suction attached rubber insulating device that be used to make that safer.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lisa Simpson, close your eyes......
Maximum Overdrive: Is He Dead?
Youtube IvgY08BgU0g
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: hammettman: It's been rumored that women use washing machines for things other than washing clothes, but I'm pretty sure death by electrocution wasn't one of those other things.

Often there is suction attached rubber insulating device that be used to make that safer.


Why yes, you should have a seat over there.  Sit and spin (cycle) if you will.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Atomic Redneck: Maybe their washing machines were designed by the same guy that designed this:
[storyteller.travel image 780x585]

[Fark user image 378x365]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are they sure she wasn't trying out the spin cycle?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 592x415]


But it DOES have a cycle for "hands".
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Electric showers seem way more frightening to me:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lysdexic: Goddamn. I had a washing machine shock me in a rental. Landlady didn't believe it until I stuck a meter in and it lit up the inside with a loud spark. It was empty and not "on", but plugged in.


Tell her stick her hand in if she didn't believe you!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: What is the mains voltage in Brazil?
In Brazil there is no standard voltage. Most federative units (about 60 per cent of all Brazilian households) use 127 V electricity, but some other - mainly northeastern - states are on 220 V. Even within some states themselves, the voltage may differ. That is why I deemed it necessary to draw up an exhaustive list of all 27 Brazilian federative units and their respective voltages.

Heh. The surprising thing is that she lived to 20.


Sounds like the free market is sorting things out in Brazil. Who needs the onerous burden of FERC or UL Laboratories?
 
trasnform
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: "Washing machine...washing machine...washing...machiiiine...."

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6l3qEheeobk]


Mary Fisher panics
Youtube nAQ6sNlfiFs
 
