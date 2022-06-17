 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Fark needs a "NOPE" tag   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Misc, Georgia, Son La Province, glass bridge, Southern Georgia, 240-meter-long, official opening, investment group Kass Group, coming months  
•       •       •

580 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 1:20 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like that idea but we'd have to decide why it is different than SCARY.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well what do you expect from the second dumbest state in the Union?

/s
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What, no mention of bicycle boy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd totally drink at that bar.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why is it that half the shiat far calls nope looks pretty badass to me?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
edmo:

Scary is random for all

Nope is voluntary fore all
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

h2ogate: What, no mention of bicycle boy?
[Fark user image 634x357]


Thank you for posting my post before I could post it.

Because if that's part of the tour package, I might be interested.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trini Lopez - If I Had A Hammer (1963) - HD
Youtube Kp1z8EzZ5Hs
 
fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

h2ogate: What, no mention of bicycle boy?
[Fark user image 634x357]


also includes a zip line, where visitors can bike across the canyon
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Actually, I think that's more of a

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yup. Nope.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
NOPE headlines always have spiders. WHERE ARE MY LITTLE SPIDER BROS?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought that was the Florida tag.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No pictures of the interior, CNN? Really?

Huh, Google doesn't find much. Just this
gdb.rferl.orgView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I bet that place will have zero health code violations because even the mice and roaches are like 'yeah, I don't think so"
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

h2ogate: What, no mention of bicycle boy?
[Fark user image 634x357]


Found the hipster
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: I like that idea but we'd have to decide why it is different than SCARY.


Scary would be adding the panels that make it look and sound like the glass is breaking

People are terrified to cross glass bridge | Glass bridge crack effect | Glass bridge funny moments
Youtube L9_f3GldYGg
 
nullptr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

h2ogate: What, no mention of bicycle boy?
[Fark user image image 634x357]


WTF are the tires on?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: I like that idea but we'd have to decide why it is different than SCARY.


Simple:
Someone posts this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.