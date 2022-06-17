 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   🎵 🎵 They're knocking me out with those Texican thighs🎵🎵   (yahoo.com) divider line
54
•       •       •

1262 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 1:05 PM (37 minutes ago)



54 Comments     (+0 »)
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now we have our own Playboy and it's 'Oh, you can't do that,'" Nick said. "Why? Because there isn't a big mansion where a bunch of dudes can sleep with a bunch of chicks? That doesn't seem fair."

We've found the real life inspiration for Lawrence.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both our parents are not church people, but all of a sudden they're spiritual and sending us Bible verses," said Nick, a full-time photographer and social media co-manager.

interesting how often that happens... don't you think?
🙄
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another reason to boycott everything from Texas
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some lady's posting half-nekkid pictures of herself on Tiktok and Instagram?
I am SHOCKED!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Both our parents are not church people, but all of a sudden they're spiritual and sending us Bible verses," said Nick, a full-time photographer and social media co-manager.

interesting how often that happens... don't you think?
🙄


Jesus preferred hanging out with hookers over Pharisees
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dallas Cowboys fans?
Ugh
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This thread is Fort Worthless without pics.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm also guessing ignorant and overly opinionated go along with the rest of that too..
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's the big deal?  It's not like she's Wifey or something...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Too many words. Not enough photos. Don't care.  Off to Google
 
starsrift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"In the old days, the men made the money off the women," she said standing near the granite countertop of her newly renovated kitchen.

Honey, it looks like your husband Nick quit his accounting job to be your cameraman and producer...
 
valkore
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sex sells, news at 11.

Good for these ladies to get paid to show off their bodies. That's good old fashion capitalism and small business. Just be smart and try not to put your family in danger. Lots of crazies out there on the Webs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fap
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"It's all so new, this influencer-slash-model thing," Courtney said. "Under taxes, I'm classified as a model, but it's not the normal sense of the word. I'm a self-made entrepreneur. I run my own Maxim."

Eh, it's a grey area.  You don't actually own the platform.  You utilize it and pay them a fee.  You're more of a freelance writer/artist.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Texican thighs make great fajita meat.

I'm talking about this place, you sickos
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Selfie"?

Words used to have meaning.

SMDH
 
S10Calade
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: This thread is Fort Worthless without pics.


Happy now...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Texican Thighs should have been the name of a ZZTop song.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good lookin' babe. Definitely has that Death by Snu-Snu thing going on.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
seems rather tame for the interwebs but hey if she is making money off it good for her I guess.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not reading that farking wall of text that could be one line that just says "sex sells"
 
WTP 2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
after checking out a couple dozen hundred of her pics, i say,
IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM, THEN DON'T LOOK !
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

S10Calade: Blahbbs: This thread is Fort Worthless without pics.

Happy now...
[Fark user image image 425x510]


I guess those melons are paying for that McMansion decor.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a damn shame she doesn't have a little Mexican in her.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image image 850x610]
"Selfie"?

Words used to have meaning.

SMDH


He's taking a picture of himself for the lads.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's a damn shame she doesn't have a little Mexican in her.


Creepy.
 
overthinker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sex sells. I learned that in 2015 when I met a woman whose day job was working in a medical research facility. Add a little alcohol and the discussion, and it turned into a whole persona for her and simulated bondage (no real restraints, all faked for photo purposes). So began 4 years of making props, renting spaces, and lots of photos for Instagram. Nothing nude, everything was PG-13 level. She paid me well. It was good money. I wish I could find someone new for similar and some goth clown stuff. :)

Anyway, finding the right people and platform and you can make tons of money. Suckers born every minute.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or at least on top of her 😏
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A family member asked if she was letting her daughters post similar content. "They were like, 'Are you letting the girls post pictures like that?' Well, no, they're teenagers,"

They say they're making $500K/year with one model who isn't getting any younger. When the girls reach 18 the parents won't be able to resist the cash.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

S10Calade: Blahbbs: This thread is Fort Worthless without pics.

Happy now...
[Fark user image image 425x510]


One more just to make sure we're covered...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

valkore: Sex sells, news at 11.

Good for these ladies to get paid to show off their bodies. That's good old fashion capitalism and small business. Just be smart and try not to put your family in danger. Lots of crazies out there on the Webs.


Well, first of all, no one should ever be in danger from what they do. Why should this lady be "careful"? Why cant the weirdos and judgmental people just behave like people living in a society? If they don't like this lady's content they could maybe, oh, I dunno, not watch it and leave her alone?

Also, these people who would hate on her are hypocrites. I mean, how did they know about her in the first place, you know? "Let me look at some more naked pics of this chick, you know, so I can hate her some more."

/I'm jealous, frankly. If I looked like that, I'd make a little extra money selling my cheesecake pics.
 
deanis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
supplybox-apack-weblinc.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


REPORTED
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Or at least on top of her 😏


Even creepier.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

overthinker: Sex sells. I learned that in 2015 when I met a woman whose day job was working in a medical research facility. Add a little alcohol and the discussion, and it turned into a whole persona for her and simulated bondage (no real restraints, all faked for photo purposes). So began 4 years of making props, renting spaces, and lots of photos for Instagram. Nothing nude, everything was PG-13 level. She paid me well. It was good money. I wish I could find someone new for similar and some goth clown stuff. :)

Anyway, finding the right people and platform and you can make tons of money. Suckers born every minute.


Jesus the 2000s for full of rip off artist like that.  Annoying AF.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Weaver95: Both our parents are not church people, but all of a sudden they're spiritual and sending us Bible verses," said Nick, a full-time photographer and social media co-manager.

interesting how often that happens... don't you think?
🙄

Jesus preferred hanging out with hookers over Pharisees


Stewart Lee in Montreal
Youtube wqEAl4G_YL0
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She looks sturdy
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sheesh. More plastic than a Mattel factory
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: valkore: Sex sells, news at 11.

Good for these ladies to get paid to show off their bodies. That's good old fashion capitalism and small business. Just be smart and try not to put your family in danger. Lots of crazies out there on the Webs.

Well, first of all, no one should ever be in danger from what they do. Why should this lady be "careful"? Why cant the weirdos and judgmental people just behave like people living in a society? If they don't like this lady's content they could maybe, oh, I dunno, not watch it and leave her alone?

Also, these people who would hate on her are hypocrites. I mean, how did they know about her in the first place, you know? "Let me look at some more naked pics of this chick, you know, so I can hate her some more."

/I'm jealous, frankly. If I looked like that, I'd make a little extra money selling my cheesecake pics.


/
A society?
I wish we did.
But people being priced out of things like insulin, housing, and food for that matter...doesn't sound like a farking society.

//
But, yes, everyone SHOULD be safe in the chosen work.

///
Legalize.
////
AOC2024
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Both athletic, Courtney said her initial inspiration was workout motivation posts."

s.yimg.comView Full Size


Looks like he skipped leg day
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
content creators like Courtney
online career
self-made entrepreneur
an OnlyFans talent

I can't roll my eyes hard enough. Anyway, these brave onlyfans women that get oppressed by social media have significant spam campaigns, either manual or automated. They break the rules and articles like this make it sound like it's the man trying to keep them in the kitchen or something. Maybe someone looking at comments of something actually wants to see people commenting on it instead of HOT SEX FOR YOU x500?

Also want to see someone write a fluff piece like this for the models that get flown to Dubai to get pooped on by endangered animals for the sexual gratification of perverted oil princes.
"The brave women of the bowels, taking control of their destiny."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: waxbeans: Or at least on top of her 😏

Even creepier.


What do you think? Sell a fantasy and people going to fantasize.  No one makes any money otherwise.  Clearly you don't understand how things work. Grown up.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Intrepid00: waxbeans: Or at least on top of her 😏

Even creepier.

What do you think? Sell a fantasy and people going to fantasize.  No one makes any money otherwise.  Clearly you don't understand how things work. Grown up.


Talking about wanting to fark a woman that wouldn't even let you touch her is kind of creepy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Sheesh. More plastic than a Mattel factory


Sadly we're not born how we'd choose
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bible girls are some of the biggest freaks you'll ever meet.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Talking about wanting to fark a woman that wouldn't even let you touch her is kind of creepy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: Intrepid00: Talking about wanting to fark a woman that wouldn't even let you touch her is kind of creepy.

[Fark user image image 850x711]


Not me, I settled up.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: waxbeans: It's a damn shame she doesn't have a little Mexican in her.

Creepy.


Kinky.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just don't those kids to a drag show!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: waxbeans: Intrepid00: waxbeans: Or at least on top of her 😏

Even creepier.

What do you think? Sell a fantasy and people going to fantasize.  No one makes any money otherwise.  Clearly you don't understand how things work. Grown up.

Talking about wanting to fark a woman that wouldn't even let you touch her is kind of creepy.


Sure. But. She'd have no income what so otherwise, at least in this Specific work.

Who ever you are, Don't work for a strip club you'd make it go out of business.

As said earlier grown up. Understand how this system works. You don't have to like it. But this is how it in fact works.
No one looks at images they don't like.

Without that "like", that you call creepy, no  Industry is there. Period.

You have no right to try to dismantle a billion dollar industry that doesn't need you.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: valkore: Sex sells, news at 11.

Good for these ladies to get paid to show off their bodies. That's good old fashion capitalism and small business. Just be smart and try not to put your family in danger. Lots of crazies out there on the Webs.

Well, first of all, no one should ever be in danger from what they do. Why should this lady be "careful"? Why cant the weirdos and judgmental people just behave like people living in a society? If they don't like this lady's content they could maybe, oh, I dunno, not watch it and leave her alone?

Also, these people who would hate on her are hypocrites. I mean, how did they know about her in the first place, you know? "Let me look at some more naked pics of this chick, you know, so I can hate her some more."

/I'm jealous, frankly. If I looked like that, I'd make a little extra money selling my cheesecake pics.


Fire Fighters should never be in danger?
People who drive, Soldiers, cops, high rise window washers, people who work on cell towers, people who work with large wild animals, etc.?

You think people with mental issues can control it and just decide to act in accordance with the laws and rules of civilization?

Living in a fantasy world must be nice until reality intrudes.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


