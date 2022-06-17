 Skip to content
Ukrainian farmers poisoned cherries to hurt Russian soldiers
22
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that's amusing,
but it's definitely deserved.
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Probably sprayed with pesticides, that'd' probably be the easiest accessible poison to be able to spray effectively. Hopefully this impacts the soldiers much more than the civilians the soldiers were going to distribute the cherries to.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good. fark Russia.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The problem is that now the russians will almost certainly kill every cherry farmer they find on the spot.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unprovoked invasion AND stealing! The nerve.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder where they got that idea from?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: The problem is that now the russians will almost certainly kill every cherry farmer they find on the spot.


The safest thing to do is lay down and take it.

Putin has nukes and gets to do whatever he wants.  Pre lube your holes to reduce pain.9
 
pretzel_chic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Talk about a cherry bomb...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Russians will have to get some patriotic Americans to take out the cherry trees, then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I wonder where they got that idea from?


denofgeek.comView Full Size

always sunny did it
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I'm not sure that's amusing,
but it's definitely deserved.


Really? I'm laughing my ass off over here at the idea of dead Russian soldiers being found with cherry juice all over their faces.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I'm not sure that's amusing,
but it's definitely deserved.


They have been sabotaging the Russians in various ways and this is just one more thing on top of that to make it complete.  A garnish as it were.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
sprayed the cherries with toxic chemicals?
well that's half of agriculture right there.
wash your food before ya eat it.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

This Is Bold Text: Probably sprayed with pesticides, that'd' probably be the easiest accessible poison to be able to spray effectively. Hopefully this impacts the soldiers much more than the civilians the soldiers were going to distribute the cherries to.


It would be hard to get enough to really make them sick with pesticides.  You can make a powerful nerve agent with rhubarb leaves.  Which some people use as a pesticide but it is not as safe to work with because it is too potent.
 
clovercat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For what Russians eat you would think no matter what's in the food it can't kill them.

russiansanonymous.comView Full Size
 
Discordulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: The problem is that now the russians will almost certainly kill every cherry farmer they find on the spot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The worst possible outcome for Russia is a Russian victory in Ukraine.  A Ukrainian resistance will fark them up.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: KRSESQ: The problem is that now the russians will almost certainly kill every cherry farmer they find on the spot.

The safest thing to do is lay down and take it.

Putin has nukes and gets to do whatever he wants.  Pre lube your holes to reduce pain.9


All I'm saying is in any plan, you need your plan, your backup plan, your emergency plan, and your escape plan. I'm just wondering if these particular partisans have an escape plan?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Discordulator: KRSESQ: The problem is that now the russians will almost certainly kill every cherry farmer they find on the spot.

[Fark user image image 425x532]


I'll say this much for the New York Times. At least they've always been consistent in their calls for appeasement.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
wikiliq.orgView Full Size

tenaquip.comView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: [wikiliq.org image 400x600]
[tenaquip.com image 500x500]


I smarted this, but then thought, waaaaait. Antifreeze is usually a bright color and would taste like something.You'd have to mix it with brandy or something so they wouldn't notice
 
karlandtanya
‘’ less than a minute ago  
...while they scarfed up rhododendron honey and amanita stew...
 
