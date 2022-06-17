 Skip to content
(Guardian)   I am the dullest man in Britain. Tag surprisingly not ironic   (theguardian.com) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was interested in football and history at school, and studied art and design at Aston University. Birmingham has 35 miles of canals, which intrigued me because my dad was born on a canal boat."

How is that dull? Most people are born in hospitals. What an interesting tale to tell! I call shenanigans.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy actual is full of surprises, twice my age and a fan of trance.

I'd buy this guy a beer when I cross the pond.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sort of dull we should all aspire to.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three ex-wives? The guy can't be that dull.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Three ex-wives? The guy can't be that dull.


Just came in to say, dull people don't get married three times.

Unless by "dull," he means "unfathomably stupid."
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I could be so dull.
 
sojourner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authoring numerous internationally published satirical titles, being featured for it on prime-time television in multiple countries, and recognised by other significant artists, isn't dull.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about Piers Morgan.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy isn't dull.  He's got a dry sense of humor, runs a business, apparently has a thing for transportation infrastructure, and apparently is a decent photographer -- which is a kind of art.

He just seems to delight in the things a lot of people just treat as background noise, but which are in reality integral parts of life (e.g. the roundabouts).  That's not dull, it's just not flashy and in your face.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is dull, then I'm dull too because I think this dude's pretty awesome!

unofficial title is "Lord of the Rings" , lol
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Three ex-wives? The guy can't be that dull.

My three ex-wives all found me dull; not in the bedroom


My man is packing. He ain't puttin' them to sleep with those calendars.
 
cepson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is he so dull he's invisible?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A calendar of roundabouts, that is pretty funny and even funnier it caught on and demand for it went through the roof.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Darth Funjamin: Heamer: Three ex-wives? The guy can't be that dull.

Just came in to say, dull people don't get married three times.

Unless by "dull," he means "unfathomably stupid."


Eh.  When I was young, to meet the ladies I masqueraded a bit as more of a bad-boy than I actually was.  I didn't drink, didn't do drugs, and had a boring-ish if reasonably paying steady 9-5 job.  I didn't marry until quite a bit later but I certainly had opportunity, at least a couple of the ladies probably would've said yes, within the period where I was still enigmatic and therefore interesting out of mysteriousness.

So I can see a fairly dull person managing to date and even marry, only for more thorough getting to know the person leading to the realization of dullness and the relationship falling apart.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: "I was interested in football and history at school, and studied art and design at Aston University. Birmingham has 35 miles of canals, which intrigued me because my dad was born on a canal boat."

How is that dull? Most people are born in hospitals. What an interesting tale to tell! I call shenanigans.


If you can tell a story with one sentence it's not really a story, it's also not his story
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: This guy isn't dull.  He's got a dry sense of humor, runs a business, apparently has a thing for transportation infrastructure, and apparently is a decent photographer -- which is a kind of art.

He just seems to delight in the things a lot of people just treat as background noise, but which are in reality integral parts of life (e.g. the roundabouts).  That's not dull, it's just not flashy and in your face.


Roundabouts are dumb and boring
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Roundabouts are dumb and boring


Yes - Roundabout
Youtube 11WUJVmq0IQ
 
starsrift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He can't be that dull; he's not browsing Reddit's drunken old uncle Fark on a Friday.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

starsrift: He can't be that dull; he's not browsing Reddit's drunken old uncle Fark on a Friday.


Are you sure?
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: chitownmike: Roundabouts are dumb and boring

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/11WUJVmq0IQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


"To Be Continued" meme
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
🎵 I'm just an ordinary average guy.
My friends are all boring, and so am I 🎵

Joe Walsh - Ordinary Average Guy
Youtube mLNAkPsjAEk
 
IronMensan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Heamer: Three ex-wives? The guy can't be that dull.

Just came in to say, dull people don't get married three times.

Unless by "dull," he means "unfathomably stupid."


The stupidest person I can think of only has two ex-wives.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 480x360]


I came to post Arthur Puty.  Leaving satisfied.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's a weird flex. Being able to run a print shop is interesting. Being willing to make an odd calendar for a whim is humorous, having it go viral is interesting. Taking the mundane and turning it into wall hanging disposable art is farking Andy Warhol territory. He's a relatively sober business owner who smiles, makes people happy.
 
