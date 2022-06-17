 Skip to content
(WTHR Indianapolis)   Troy McClure's dolphin pimp's house is up for sale   (wthr.com)
    home of Indy construction tycoon  
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I drive by this house regularly. It is 1000% more hideous in person. The statues are made out of some sort of cheap, gray plaster and the paint is peeling off. So there are all these dolphins and cherubs and shiat who look like they're dying of a skin disease.

It doesn't help that this sprawling monstrosity is on a street occupied by modest, tasteful little ranch houses and there's a goddamn shiatty Kroger just around the corner.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: So there are all these dolphins and cherubs and shiat who look like they're dying of a skin disease.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I grew up in NoNJ USA. Most neighborhoods don't have a 'Fountains of Wayne' retailer that sells lawn ornaments, cement statues, fountains and water features. But we had enough mobsters / wanna-be's that the place did good business. Most folks have no clue how incredibly expensive those pieces are. If you can scoff your likes at discount good on ya. Keep in mind the transportation, installation, electrical and plumbing costs that go along with the concrete elephant that pisses five gallons a minute.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I love that Indianapolis could be known for Kurt Vonnegut, Cole Porter, or Steve McQueen.

Instead we're known for Mike Pence and the Dolphin Pimp Mansion.

Which sounds like the worst Choose Your Own Adventure book ever.
 
Mukster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hi, I'm Troy McClure, You may know me from such films as "Dolphin Pimp House"...
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I love that Indianapolis could be known for Kurt Vonnegut, Cole Porter, or Steve McQueen.

Instead we're known for Mike Pence and the Dolphin Pimp Mansion.

Which sounds like the worst Choose Your Own Adventure book ever.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They brought a full camera crew, did at least one video.. and then didn't bother to go inside. That's some fine journalism right there.
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does it come with a hot rock for Jub Jub?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I love that Indianapolis could be known for Kurt Vonnegut, Cole Porter, or Steve McQueen.

Instead we're known for Mike Pence and the Dolphin Pimp Mansion.

Which sounds like the worst Choose Your Own Adventure book ever.


The first three you mentioned escaped, the others are proud to be from that shiat hole. Make your own assumptions...
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I wouldn't be caught dead driving that thing.  It looks like a school bus for 6 year old pimps"
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So how old is this place, if it is mentioned in article I didn't see it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But for people lined up outside the outlandish, three-story ranch mansion

aka a "ranchion"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: goddamn shiatty Kroger just around the corner.


Meijer-like typing detected...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: They brought a full camera crew, did at least one video.. and then didn't bother to go inside. That's some fine journalism right there.


Do you think they should have broken in and broadcast the evidence? We have property and privacy laws for good reasons!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dolphin Pimp House is the name of my calypso-trap mashup band.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 480x360]

"I wouldn't be caught dead driving that thing.  It looks like a school bus for 6 year old pimps"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
