(The Daily Beast)   YouTube deleted a video uploaded by the Jan. 6th Committee due to "election misinformation". Perhaps there should be a Tech Monopoly and Misinformation Distribution Committee to investigate Alphabet   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beheadings still okay?

Asking for later.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google, Amazon, and Facebook need to be broken up anyway

Their bullshiat ads protesting SB2992 is more than enough proof of this
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.


Person?
 
vikingfan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the shiatshow that anyone left of center has been dealing with for the past few years.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: In a statement, YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said: "Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context. We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the Jan. 6 committee channel."

Was the video just of Barr's interview with no context or on-screen summary of why he was wrong?
 
RustyShock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.


This just the algorithm doing what it was instructed to. Big meh, really.

SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said: "Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context.

I'm pretty sure the context of the clip was that it was evidence at a Congressional hearing into how the former President tried to overthrow democracy and install himself as dictator. I can see how a fascist corporation might want to hide that.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Donald Trump had submitted a copyright claim"
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RustyShock: Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.

This just the algorithm doing what it was instructed to. Big meh, really.

They should have been able to adjust their response accordingly. This was just lazy programmer/admin being lazy.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, probably just an algorithm listening for key phrases or something. I doubt a human did this directly.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes literally 10 minutes to add something to a white list, verify it's correct and push it out to the application servers.
Someone was just being lazy.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.


algorithms are people too!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SolderGlob: YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said: "Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context.

I'm pretty sure the context of the clip was that it was evidence at a Congressional hearing into how the former President tried to overthrow democracy and install himself as dictator. I can see how a fascist corporation might want to hide that.


Apparently, the clip just showed Trump spewing lies, with nothing else providing context.  IE, a longer video of the whole hearing or a larger part would be fine.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> We enforce our policies equally for everyone

In other words: our brain-dead system is equally insufficient for everyone!
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SolderGlob: YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said: "Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context.

I'm pretty sure the context of the clip was that it was evidence at a Congressional hearing into how the former President tried to overthrow democracy and install himself as dictator. I can see how a fascist corporation might want to hide that.


Interesting then that they block all of Trump's videos. Welcome to the party that the right (and even the center) is already bored with and thinking about leaving.
/Not a Trump supporter
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps there should be a Tech Monopoly and Misinformation Distribution Committee to investigate Alphabet

Or perhaps we shouldn't have corporate monoliths trying to make decisions for us on what constitutes "disinformation".
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.

algorithms are people too!


Wanna know a secret? Behind all that math is a small group of living breathing human beings who constantly adjust things behind the scenes.
automation isn't sentient.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Google, Amazon, and Facebook need to be broken up anyway

Their bullshiat ads protesting SB2992 is more than enough proof of this


Yup, we need a wave of anti-trust action, a la what happened under Teddy Roosevelt.  We're in a new gilded age, and action like that is necessary to fix this country.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Google, Amazon, and Facebook need to be broken up anyway

Their bullshiat ads protesting SB2992 is more than enough proof of this


I'm not 100% sure what breaking up Facebook would even look like, but Sen Klobuchar's H. R. 3816 would be a a good start.

New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: FTA: In a statement, YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said: "Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context. We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the Jan. 6 committee channel."

Was the video just of Barr's interview with no context or on-screen summary of why he was wrong?


This is google sending a message about who's really in charge.  AKA: "don't even think about regulating us.  We might not want violent super-extreme right wing idiots because they're bad for business, but don't mistake that for us being some sort of Democrat-aligned superpower."
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: It takes literally 10 minutes to add something to a white list, verify it's correct and push it out to the application servers.
Someone was just being lazy.


Never attribute to laziness what meh yawn zzzzz.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hate this but I'm going to side with YouTube on this.
If the video was removed for the reason stated, it seems valid to me.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our algorithm masters rule fairly and evenly. It does not discriminate. The sword cuts both ways, as you say, and the edge of that sword is this: You may not speak the forbidden words. Context is irrelevant. Compliance is compulsory.

Resistance is futile.

/just upload it somewhere else
//CSPAN dot com is an idea
///Hell, make a TikTok video
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are fine though!
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smurfnazi420: I really hate this but I'm going to side with YouTube on this.
If the video was removed for the reason stated, it seems valid to me.


If an algorithm can't differentiate between disinformation and the analysis of disinformation, it doesn't work.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.


It was probably a bot, after a bunch of terrorist-traitors gang-reported the video.  All this shiat tends to be automated.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What this exposes is just how sensitive the algorithms being used are to conservative sensibilities.

That said, I think it's pretty obvious that a machine made that decision, unable to discern the relevance of words like "Congress", "Select Committee", "House of Representatives"....for some reason.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docsigma: These are fine though!
What in the cinnamon toast fark?

Although, apart from IP theft, I don't see why YouTube would care about that content. I'm assuming it's not age restricted though?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.

It was probably a bot, after a bunch of terrorist-traitors gang-reported the video.  All this shiat tends to be automated.


I keep trying to imagine using humans to do that job -- it usually involves a Woodstock-sized crowd of techies with laptops.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.


Most likely a bot.  MAGAts kept flagging it as fake news, so the bot took it down.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "In a statement, YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said: "Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context. We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the Jan. 6 committee channel.""

This comment section: "Algorithms gonna algorithm."
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.


How do you fire a bot?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: ltdanman44: Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.

algorithms are people too!

Wanna know a secret? Behind all that math is a small group of living breathing human beings who constantly adjust things behind the scenes.
automation isn't sentient.


And further, such gender-neutral statements are even more likely to be accurate due to their all-encompassing nature, and you'd think they'd have figured it out by now, halfway through Pride Month. Come on guys
 
Airius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docsigma: These are fine though!
I fear the person who has a recommendation list like that...
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: SolderGlob: YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said: "Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context.

I'm pretty sure the context of the clip was that it was evidence at a Congressional hearing into how the former President tried to overthrow democracy and install himself as dictator. I can see how a fascist corporation might want to hide that.

Apparently, the clip just showed Trump spewing lies, with nothing else providing context.  IE, a longer video of the whole hearing or a larger part would be fine.


This wasn't FreedomPatriot1387419234187 uploading the video, it was the Jan 6th. Committee's account. I would think that would be enough for YouTube to understand that they aren't pushing the narrative that the election was stolen, just offering up evidence.
 
SH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smurfnazi420: I really hate this but I'm going to side with YouTube on this.
If the video was removed for the reason stated, it seems valid to me.


Username checks out.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.

How do you fire a bot?


You fire the guy who's job it is to maintain said bot.
Because this was a no brainer add to the white list.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Airius: docsigma: These are fine though!
I fear the person who has a recommendation list like that...


Did you miss the months that Youtube's algorithm suggested that crap and autoplayed it for kids and the crap on them is as bad as those "games for girls" websites like a game about doing first aid to Elsa after she got hurt in some bizarre accident. Or helping a pregnant Elsa or <insert Disney Princess here> relax.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SH: Smurfnazi420: I really hate this but I'm going to side with YouTube on this.
If the video was removed for the reason stated, it seems valid to me.

Username checks out.


It's a Sienfeld reference.
I'm crazy about smurfs and weed.
:-)
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Moroning: Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.

How do you fire a bot?

You fire the guy who's job it is to maintain said bot.
Because this was a no brainer add to the white list.


Having seem bot moderation on several social media sites, your analysis sounds ill inform, maybe even dumb.  The moderator isn't there to overturn the bot.  They are there to give the illusion of choice.
 
palelizard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Moroning: Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.

How do you fire a bot?


Out of a cannon.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.


You're going to fire a computer?
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Moroning: Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.

How do you fire a bot?


Right-click, Uninstall.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Moroning: Weaver95: Moroning: Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.

How do you fire a bot?

You fire the guy who's job it is to maintain said bot.
Because this was a no brainer add to the white list.

Having seem bot moderation on several social media sites, your analysis sounds ill inform, maybe even dumb.  The moderator isn't there to overturn the bot.  They are there to give the illusion of choice.


The matrix requires that
 
pueblonative
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.


Difficulty: probably not a person.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: We're in a new gilded age, and action like that is necessary to fix this country.


We're far beyond what anyone in the first Gilded Age could ever have dreamed of.  The oligarchs of the 19th century could start a small, vanity university; today's oligarchs can buy several major, existing universities.  The oligarchs of past could sail on an 80' yacht; that yacht is now the utility boat that sits on the deck of their 400' mega-yacht.

The oligarchs of the past would be amazed at how few corporations control the vast majority of information providers.  Hearst had his "yellow journalism", but Sinclair controls 85% of the TV stations in the country.

What is needed is:

1)  A wealth cap.  $250M is a good starting number.
2)  Re-introduce laws to limit ownership of news outlets to just one medium per market.
3)  When a bank hits $50B in assets, it's split in half to form two, independent banks.  This would vastly open up C-Suite opportunities.  No bank would be allowed operate in more than one Federal Reserve district without Congressional approval.
4)  Repeal the law that created HMOs.  No more "for profit" healthcare.
5)  Congressional reform: term limits (2 as Senator, 3 as Representative); federal representatives are to be compensated by their states; no more federal pensions for federal representatives.
6)  Election reform:  no more PACs; no campaign donations by corporations; one political ad per medium, per day (one via newspaper, one via TV, one via radio, none by billboards or Internet).

That's a start.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: somedude210: Google, Amazon, and Facebook need to be broken up anyway

Their bullshiat ads protesting SB2992 is more than enough proof of this

Yup, we need a wave of anti-trust action, a la what happened under Teddy Roosevelt.  We're in a new gilded age, and action like that is necessary to fix this country.


Nah, Taft did all that. After all, he was one bad mutha...
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Moroning: Weaver95: Moroning: Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.

How do you fire a bot?

You fire the guy who's job it is to maintain said bot.
Because this was a no brainer add to the white list.

Having seem bot moderation on several social media sites, your analysis sounds ill inform, maybe even dumb.  The moderator isn't there to overturn the bot.  They are there to give the illusion of choice.


Hi. I write automation code for a living.
This was a foreseeable problem and should have been a no brainer simple fix.
/End.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Weaver95: If the person who made that decision worked at my company, they would already have been fired for being a farking idiot.

Difficulty: probably not a person.


Difficulty: automation code isn't sentient, and it's constantly being updated (by humans) every day.
 
