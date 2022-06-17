 Skip to content
(CNN)   Meet the Treasury Department's brigade of Nerd Warriors who are single-handedly bringing down the Russian Economy. They're sort of like the 501st Keyboard Brigade, but with less reliance on Hoveround divisions   (cnn.com) divider line
    Russia, Economy of Russia, United States Department of the Treasury, Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Russia, Central bank, top Treasury Department officials, teams of sanctions experts  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Jun 2022 at 11:20 AM



Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always get confused by these elite military groupings. Do divisions go into brigades or the other way around? And is it the same for mechanized Hoveround divisions as it is for regular ground humpers, or ground bangers, or whatever you call the soldier people who have to use their actual feet to get around?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Much more diverting than accounting."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
but <sssshhhh> don't tell anyone, we wouldn't want the Ruskies to find out
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's see, a clean cut approach works better than say carpet bombing the hell out of one's enemy.  Sure, civilian casualties are ugly collateral damage.  But demonstrating brute force is sooooooo sexy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Another fine Ness.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've worked with these guys before. Like the Wu-tang Clan, FinCen ain't nothin to fark with
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I assume they spend their days leaving bad reviews for Russian products on Amazon.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing

Cool job title - there's probably a very small circle of them on LinkedIn.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 640x960]


You just know the drywall in that guys bedroom is all dinged up.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i've wondered for quite some time how Russians can afford to pay their bills with their yen worth near nothing. this whole thing stinks on ice. but no doubt all you geniuses are hip to the machinations behind the curtain.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Accountants save the world?  Sounds like nerd fanfic.

smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

little big man: Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing

Cool job title - there's probably a very small circle of them on LinkedIn.


Wouldn't most of those work for Al Qaeda and ISIS?  I'd thinking it should be more like Assistant Secretary for Disrupting Terrorist Financing.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anyone with more economics background than I have:  I read the entire FA and didn't see an actual explanation of why the rouble's value being higher now than at the start of the invasion was only illusory. Lots of "All the real indicators show weakness." statements.

Did I miss something?

I'm a bit surprised that we're this sophisticated in our efforts to hurt Russia economically.  I like the intent now, but gotta wonder about who gets to control this much power for what is - once again in the States - a de facto undeclared war.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Unfortunately their aim is really bad and ended up hitting the US economy instead.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gah. Chicken Noodle indeed. The linked article has a further link alleging 'sanctions are working.' Following that, it's just more noodle soup with no evidence whatsoever that 'sanctions are working.'
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The ruble has rebounded and is now worth more than before the invasion. The Kremlin's coffers are overflowing from record oil and gas sales. Even McDonald's has reopened in Russia, rebranded under a Siberian billionaire's ownership. Meanwhile, Russia's military continues to hammer away at Ukraine with a steady supply of tanks and artillery.

But inside the Treasury Department, teams of sanctions experts view that resilience as a mirage.

I sure wish this made me confident, but it's kind of doing the opposite of that.
 
HugsAndPuppies
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dear Phil Mattingly:

If you're going to insist on writing stuff,

1) Please look up the definition of the word 'bemused'.

2) Please stop using the word 'bowels' so much.

Thanks
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Real Talk: The 501st does a lot of VERY good things for sick kids and such.

/ I wonder if my experience from 1996's Tie Fighter games would qualify as previous experience.

// I have literally thousands of flight hours fighting those Rebel terrorists
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
LoL...American bureaucrats up against the top online troll farms in the world?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Better luck next time - slug heads!
 
TomDooley
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They should also go after all the Corporate Criminals in the US as well.
 
LL316
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Elections have consequences
 
Aquapope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Elizabeth Rosenberg, Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing

Nice to meet you Miss Rosenberg.  Rosenberg?  Are you a J.... never mind.  Anyway, I want to borrow $10,000 to purchase fertilizer and fuel oil.  Also, I'll be taking the first 3 weeks of flight school.  For collateral, I have an amazing collection of Trump plates and coins and my good word as a Sovereign Citizen of the United States!  I have a lawsuit against the Piggly Wiggly so I can pay you back when I win that.
 
Reek!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ClintonTyree: Anyone with more economics background than I have:  I read the entire FA and didn't see an actual explanation of why the rouble's value being higher now than at the start of the invasion was only illusory. Lots of "All the real indicators show weakness." statements.

Did I miss something?

I'm a bit surprised that we're this sophisticated in our efforts to hurt Russia economically.  I like the intent now, but gotta wonder about who gets to control this much power for what is - once again in the States - a de facto undeclared war.


Part of the reason is that the sanctions make it harder to determine the actual value of the ruble, since almost no one outside Russia will accept it at any valuation, so it's relative value cannot be determined.  Inside Russia, products are either available or not, so prices are not much of a factor - having billions would still not enable you to buy something that doesn't even exist.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ClintonTyree: Anyone with more economics background than I have:  I read the entire FA and didn't see an actual explanation of why the rouble's value being higher now than at the start of the invasion was only illusory. Lots of "All the real indicators show weakness." statements.

Did I miss something?

I'm a bit surprised that we're this sophisticated in our efforts to hurt Russia economically.  I like the intent now, but gotta wonder about who gets to control this much power for what is - once again in the States - a de facto undeclared war.


Russia basically burning cash to heat their pool.  The ruble is being propped up by the central bank basically emptying its vaults, the national pension fund, and any other hard currency tey can get their hands on
 
cSquids
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ClintonTyree: Anyone with more economics background than I have:  I read the entire FA and didn't see an actual explanation of why the rouble's value being higher now than at the start of the invasion was only illusory. Lots of "All the real indicators show weakness." statements.

Did I miss something?

I'm a bit surprised that we're this sophisticated in our efforts to hurt Russia economically.  I like the intent now, but gotta wonder about who gets to control this much power for what is - once again in the States - a de facto undeclared war.


They didn't mention it in the article but it is higher because it is no longer a freely traded open currency and more a Europeans will have to buy Russian oil/gas in roubles now and they set the rates.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image 640x960]


While I was gettin laid you were jerkinit.
While I was having fun you were seething with rage a jealousy.
Now when someone needs help you're in a position to give it but refuse to do so.
I have far less and still offer to help.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magorn: ClintonTyree: Anyone with more economics background than I have:  I read the entire FA and didn't see an actual explanation of why the rouble's value being higher now than at the start of the invasion was only illusory. Lots of "All the real indicators show weakness." statements.

Did I miss something?

I'm a bit surprised that we're this sophisticated in our efforts to hurt Russia economically.  I like the intent now, but gotta wonder about who gets to control this much power for what is - once again in the States - a de facto undeclared war.

Russia basically burning cash to heat their pool.  The ruble is being propped up by the central bank basically emptying its vaults, the national pension fund, and any other hard currency tey can get their hands on


Thank you!  (And Reek! and cSquids).

Pool heating is an analogy I understand: rich guy I knew turned his in-ground pool into a giant hot tub. Once.  Emptied a massive propane tank in 2 days. "That's enough of that". 😂
 
