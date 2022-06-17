 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Wishing you all a happy National Mascot Day. Go nuts   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Mascots!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love you, TC! ❤❤❤❤❤

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's such a squirrelly headline.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ALL HAIL OUR OVERLORD GRITTY
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea what this is supposed to be but today, I celebrate you bizarre horse shoe crab looking mascot
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, whoever is the WH Easter bunny must go through decades of PTSD therapy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


/ bless 'em
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is a mascot like an ascot you wear over your face?
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 474x193]

/ bless 'em


well, any manufacturers of dairy products
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dermatologist_Tested: [Fark user image 359x500]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WHOO HOO!!  SPIRIT!!  'SKO!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Montgomery biscuits:
Fark user imageView Full Size

For whatever reason, their actual mascot is the stuff of nightmares, and not a giant biscuit:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [Fark user image 850x478]


Yes, you beat me to it.
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
w00dreaux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Go nuts! Modesto Nuts, that is...
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems like a weird thing to celebrate but whatever.  Happy Ascot Day everyone!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ifky: [i.pinimg.com image 450x600]


Fighting Geoducks?
 
ifky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: ifky: [i.pinimg.com image 450x600]

Fighting Geoducks?


Yes, Evergreen State.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
GO COUGS! GO HAWKS! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I doubt that he was the first, but this was the guy that changed the game.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can the rest of you stop farking around and post more Gritty?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image image 400x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
