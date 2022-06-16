 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 114 of WW3: EU Commission suggests Ukraine become EU candidate. Putin make's a speech in St. Petersburg today. Over 1,300 civilians died during battle of Mariupol. Conditions occupied city now "medieval." It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Eurovision Song Contest, NATO allies, European Commission's recommendation, European Commission, next event  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it too much to ask for the grim reaper to make a special request stop in St. Petersburg today?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: Is it too much to ask for the grim reaper to make a special request stop in St. Petersburg today?


Makes me wish that a shipment of Switchblade drones had gotten diverted to St. Petersberg and disappeared into the black market. One guy - ONE GUY! - can change world history and take his place beside Gavrilo Princip. Wait. On the other hand, maybe that isn't such a great idea.

It would be ironic if Putin's assassination triggered an actual WWIII with nukes. LOL, wait, you thought Putin was crazy? Meet his successor. (One will appear after a bloody four-or-five-way civil war between Oligarchs.)
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UA sends a message:

New arrivals are reported in the Kyivskyi district of Donetsk now. pic.twitter.com/43cE8zzvjg
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 17, 2022
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomies
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter wrote pro UA anti RU slogans on her temporary cast 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Is it too much to ask for the grim reaper to make a special request stop in St. Petersburg today?


Someone needs to go medieval on Putin's ass.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey someone tell Vladimirobiatch I found that +1 helicopter...

Huge fireball explosion as Russian helicopter gunship is DESTROYED by Ukraine forces in Donetsk
Youtube HCYE7vylejQ
 
Muta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

notmyjab: UA sends a message:

New arrivals are reported in the Kyivskyi district of Donetsk now. pic.twitter.com/43cE8zzvjg
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 17, 2022


It looks like the aftermath of 6 or 7 booms.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
🇺🇦
@ServiceSsu
claims to uncover Russian spy ring coordinated by Crimea occupation administration's adviser
19 suspects were detained in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and in the oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk and Vinnytsia.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
3m
#Ukraine: The 1st Tractor Brigade has not disappeared anywhere - here seen towing a Russian BMP-1, captured by the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces.


The Little Tractor That Could
Youtube gMjgDk3PRzw
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When would this take effect? Hopefully there is still a Ukraine by the time the red tape gets cut.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha play cat-and-mouse with a drone swarm in today's exciting episode:


"The Naked Oblast," or "The Night Has A Thousand FLIRs!"


Have a great day!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gooch: When would this take effect? Hopefully there is still a Ukraine by the time the red tape gets cut.


Years and years. And it is more than just red tape. There are a lot of legitimate economic issues that have to be worked out.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
1h
SSO units continue to destroy the enemy.🔥

baby boom
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Give them all the weapons.

And do another push for international volunteers.
 
fasahd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Sieverodonetsk is Critical | Western Leaders came to Help?
Youtube TjC1vSdf-oA
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Russian Su-25 crashed in Belgorod region.

Video of crash site
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
3h
#Russian Tinkoff Bank states that from 16 June, there will be a fee for incoming #SWIFT transfers in dollars, euros and pounds.
"The fee will be 3% of the transfer amount, but no less than 200 dollar and no more than the transfer amount".

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Translation:

Tinkoff @tinkoff bank
Also, from June 16, there will be a commission for incoming SWIFT transfers in dollars, euros and pounds. Ee amount will be 3% of the transfer amount, but not less than 200 USD. e. and not more than the amount of the transfer.
6:59 PM - 16 June. 2022 - Twitter Web App
7 retweets
45 quote tweets
14 likes
Let's Play
@andreytelitsyn
In reply to @tinkoff_bank
That is, if they send me $150 from the USA, will you just take everything for yourself as a commission?
9:29 PM - 16 June. 2022 - Twitter for Android
3 retweets
21 likes>>
Tinkoff
@tinkoff bank
In reply to @andreytelitsyn
Hello. Yes, such conditions. Hope for understanding.
2:08 AM 17 iHOn. 2022 Angry.Space
1 retweet
6 tweets with quotes
6 likes
 
Zenith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
wondering when Poots will start quoting this nonsense in his search for his Russian World Empire

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_chronology_(Fomenko)
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: My daughter wrote pro UA anti RU slogans on her temporary cast [Fark user image image 338x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Igor the chain smoker looks like he was stationed in Donetsk today



Donetsk horizon now pic.twitter.com/XxOO1RqXKZ
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 17, 2022
 
Zenith
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Juc: Igor the chain smoker looks like he was stationed in Donetsk today

Donetsk horizon now pic.twitter.com/XxOO1RqXKZ
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 17, 2022


looks like he went for a long walk
 
