 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WYFF 4 Greenville)   Horry County, SC votes unanimously to recognize Pride month... Oh wait, you mean Pride means we acknowledge the gays? Never mind, we now vote unanimously to unrecognize it   (wyff4.com) divider line
41
    More: Asinine, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Council of the European Union, South Carolina, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Councilman Johnny Vaught, Conway, South Carolina, U.S. Route 17 in South Carolina, Horry County  
•       •       •

1366 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Jun 2022 at 9:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They've cured the gay!
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And these clowns are representing their constituents?  What assholes.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought subby's headline was going to end up being hyperbole, but wow. That's literally exactly what happened.

What a worthless pack of stupid assholes.
 
sleze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Mayor of Horry County

clutchpoints.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They thought it was a tribute to 80s hair metal.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More like Whorey county, amirite?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Love and upholding ones word, like real Christians.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll bet they thought "Pride Month" was about Southern Pride, which is why they supported it. When they found out it's about LGBTQ Acceptance they pulled that support.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More evidence that South Carolinian Republicans can't read.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Missed tailor-made 'Murica tag opportunity.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"It doesn't matter whether it's gay months or Confederate months or Juneteenth or whatever"


Hint...one of these things is REALLY not like the other 2.


Racist farkwads
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnryan51: They've cured the gay!


They were cured of teh ghey! That's why they voted to rescind! HAIL JEEBUS!

Pocket Ninja: What a worthless pack of stupid assholes.


You could just say, "What a pack of Republicans." and have it mean the same thing today. Republicans are all worthless, stupid, seditious, treasonous, violent, hate-filled, hypocritical, (okay I'm going to cut this short because I want to mow the lawn today) a$$holes.
 
dracos31
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: More evidence that South Carolinian Republicans can't read.


They CAN read, they simply CHOOSE not to so there's no chance of liberal shiat like "ideas" and "being a decent human" getting through.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Private_Citizen:

There's are plenty of lynching jokes you just set up, and if I honest....there's not one good lynching jokes. But....sadly some of them are funny.

So supports you say.....
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
epiphany shower thought while hygiening the plums this morning revealed to me that it was the Republicans all along with the time machine and not Obama.

And the machine doesn't send one person back in time; it makes all of us relive horrible social periods from our shiat history.

Fight me on this.   But let me towel off first, you naughty bumpkin.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'll bet they thought "Pride Month" was about Southern Pride, which is why they supported it. When they found out it's about LGBTQ Acceptance they pulled that support.


These people are only oKKK with Southern Pride, any other pride is something they feel they must hang from a tree limb.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The resolution passed unanimously as part of the county's consensus agenda on May 17. Councilman Johnny Vaught told CNN in an email, "No one on council caught it because the resolution just said 'pride month.'"

Bets on whether they thought it was a white pride month?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The resolution passed unanimously as part of the county's consensus agenda on May 17. Councilman Johnny Vaught told CNN in an email, "No one on council caught it because the resolution just said 'pride month.'"

Bullcrap. You passed because you thought it would help your county whose economy is entirely reliant on the tourism industry look more attractive to the LGBTQ community to visit.

Instead you decided to cave to the bigots which make up the majority of your county.

Either that or you guys are really that illiterate.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I thought subby's headline was going to end up being hyperbole, but wow. That's literally exactly what happened.

What a worthless pack of stupid assholes.


They are white South Carolinians, in other words?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: while hygiening the plums


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I thought subby's headline was going to end up being hyperbole, but wow. That's literally exactly what happened.

What a worthless pack of stupid assholes.


There are way better places in South Carolina to visit if you want to get your beach fix.

Myrtle Beach is just becoming more and more trashy and this is another example.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*While not wearing glasses*

Horny County SC? And I thought PA with Blue Ball and Intercourse was the bees knees.

*Puts on clean glasses*

OOOOH Horry.... never mind.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mrtraveler01:

Myrtle Beach trashy? Never!
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Pocket Ninja: I thought subby's headline was going to end up being hyperbole, but wow. That's literally exactly what happened.

What a worthless pack of stupid assholes.

There are way better places in South Carolina to visit if you want to get your beach fix.

Myrtle Beach is just becoming more and more trashy and this is another example.


Wait. How could it get MORE trashy? Did the hillbillies storm Barefoot Landing?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Neanderthal scum.  Hopefully they all die out as quickly.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Next week they'll vote Lindsey Graham "most eligible bachelor"

/about time he finds himself a woman
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fano: Did the hillbillies storm Barefoot Landing?


HUH.

I'm embarrassed to admit it, but I had no idea that was part of Myrtle Beach. I've only ever known it as a cheap white wine brand and oh my god it's all coming together now.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guess they thought it was for southern pride.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I thought subby's headline was going to end up being hyperbole, but wow. That's literally exactly what happened.

What a worthless pack of stupid assholes.


But if you look down on them with your elitism, they are not gonna vote for dems.
 
Cheron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

labman: And these clowns are representing their constituents?  What assholes.


Tyranny of the majority.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Myrtle Beach is just becoming more and more trashy and this is another example.


Becoming? It was trashy 40 years ago
 
swankywanky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Myrtle Beach is just becoming more and more trashy and this is another example.


Becoming?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me that conservatives are universally bigots?  I'm shocked.
 
Northern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So elected officials are moving on from managing competently and instead focusing on enforcing a narrow worldview which will shortly include condemning the Jews and something called Jim Crowe.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

labman: And these clowns are representing their constituents?  What assholes.


Yes. That's how democracy works. Representation.

FTA:  "Councilmen voted the way their constituents demanded. End of story."

I wish every elected official would just shut up and do what the people who voted them in want them to do.

ALL THAT being said, that area is overrun with confederate flag-wavin' homophobic rednecks, and I'm glad I do not live there.

The Grand Strand Pride group needs to get their people elected if they want change.
 
tuxq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Myrtle Beach, everyone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nimbull: *While not wearing glasses*
Horny County SC? And I thought PA with Blue Ball and Intercourse was the bees knees.
*Puts on clean glasses*
OOOOH Horry.... never mind.

And sadly not the good kind of "horry."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe they thought it was celebrating pride for everyone and decided it was much too exclusive a club to join. But pouring hate and anger on them is another way to go. It will only serve to entrench their position.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They thought it meant white pride.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I wish every elected official would just shut up and do what the people who voted them in want them to do.


If the majority voters want to prevent the other voters from voting, through armed enforcement, I don't think the legislature should implement that.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like freedom. I support anyone's ability to marry anyone (s) else; provided they are all of age and consenting. I think being a virgin is exactly as honorable as being promiscuous. And I'm all for anyone advocating for or against recognizing something like Pride month...

But having said all that, I really think Pride month is stupid.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.