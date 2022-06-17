 Skip to content
(Electrek)   "Put down that mop and grab a screwdriver, Cletus. You're fixin' Teslas today"   (electrek.co) divider line
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The way most cars are built today. You run the diagnostic, and it shows which 'component' needs to be replaced...like pulling an entire logic board instead of soldering a wire on a plug or just reseating the dang thing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It makes sense. Half the problems can probably be solved by turning it off and then turning it back on again.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh boy. This is how you get cars falling off lifts, lug nuts only hand tightened, and electrical splices done with tape.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: It makes sense. Half the problems can probably be solved by turning it off and then turning it back on again.


Or sending it off a cliff (unoccupied, obviously).

"Oops, brakes failed!"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Disposable cars.
 
clovercat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's either the battery or the motor.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: The way most cars are built today. You run the diagnostic, and it shows which 'component' needs to be replaced...like pulling an entire logic board instead of soldering a wire on a plug or just reseating the dang thing.


Future tech support of electric cars:
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Oh boy. This is how you get cars falling off lifts, lug nuts only hand tightened, and electrical splices done with tape.


Considering the build quality of an out of the factory Tesla, that actually sounds a little bit of an improvement.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To be fair, they are focusing on easier tasks, like changing tires, but it is still an extreme solution that points to a more extreme problem with Tesla's service.

You should always get new tires for your Tesla at a dealer.  My dealer told me that only Tesla trained technicians have the expertise to hermetically balance tires for the magnetic fields caused by EVs.  Tires for ICE cars aren't nearly as sophisticated.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes but your still have the $200 diagnostic.

Me:  My obd says I have a misfire on cylinder one
Mechanic: (unplugs my obd and plugs his in) I've established you have a misfire on cylinder one.  $200.00
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
some folk'l never ruin your car, but then again some folk will,
like Cletus the slack jawed yokel.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're sending untrained employees to work on cars "as service becomes problematic," according to the headline. How much more problematic do they want the service to be?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Well here's your problem.  You're out of gas."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just don't let Simon Phoenix change the capacitance gel.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: Oh boy. This is how you get cars falling off lifts, lug nuts only hand tightened, and electrical splices done with tape.


This. They're doing the easy stuff. So? They're still a hell of a lot more likely to fark it up. You wouldn't want me doing any repairs your car either. Trust me.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least Cletus might have had experience working on vehicles in the real world, compared to the usual new automotive 'technician.'
 
