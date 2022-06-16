 Skip to content
(NYPost)   CDC issues new guidance for having sex with monkeys. Oops, make that monkeypox   (nypost.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ook ook means no!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex with monkeypox?
 
wademh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel safe
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This...this Demolition Man. The good news is we will finally find out about the shells.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
franklycurious.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wademh: I feel safe


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can't you hold out for a month or so? People have gone without sex for a month or so before. It's possible.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, c'mon, how hard is it to put a mask on a monkey?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Can't you hold out for a month or so? People have gone without sex for a month or so before. It's possible.


So, just isolate and wait two to four weeks for it to disappear?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Sex with monkeypox?


I don't know about you guys, but I sure can't fit my dick into a test tube. Besides, monkeypox isn't that attractive. But dengue fever, now I'd hit that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Can't you hold out for a month or so? People have gone without sex for a month or so before. It's possible.


Seven days without sex makes one weak.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: johnny_vegas: Sex with monkeypox?

I don't know about you guys, but I sure can't fit my dick into a test tube. Besides, monkeypox isn't that attractive. But dengue fever, now I'd hit that.


Sorry man, dengue fever is way out of your league.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But I don't want to have sex with monkeypox.
 
chawco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Can't you hold out for a month or so? People have gone without sex for a month or so before. It's possible.


What and risk getting the next big disease? You want me to get cowcough? Is that it you hope I get cowcough when it surges next month??

Look it up steeple,we're through the looking glass here!!!

/this winter we'll get reverse vamprism
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
riffmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
After issuing guidance that the word monkeypox is now racially insensitive, the NYPost goes and chooses a suggestive picture of a person of color while writing about said monkeypox. Gotta love it.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Can't you hold out for a month or so? People have gone without sex for a month or so before. It's possible.


No, masterbating  6 feet apart is preventative like the vaccine.
 
