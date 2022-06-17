 Skip to content
(MSN)   Storm brewing in Pakistani teacups   (msn.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"...a young lawyer, said most Pakistanis should not be pressed into cutting down their tea consumption. He said it should be banned, however, in all government events and offices."

I like this guy.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe try being less corrupt Pakistan. Then you might be able to fix that trade deficit.  That or just say fark it and legalize the opium trade.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was going to point out that Pakistan is allies with China who presumably can send some tea but I think Pakistanis drink a fairly specific tea (not just tea leaves in water, they also add spices and make a particular form of milky, sweet chai) so perhaps Chinese tea won't cut it.

/Drinks Chinese Oolong tea black, it costs me about ten bucks a kilo from a Chinese grocery, lasts for ages. A kilo of tea makes a LOT of pots. Unbelievably cheap compared to coffee, and you can drink it all day without getting jittery.
//Pakistani style chai sounds delicious though from my brief research on Google.
 
