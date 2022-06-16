 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Convicted scammer and fake German heiress Anna Sorokin is "trying to move away from this like, quote unquote scammer persona". Since this is Fark, you may see where this is going   (nbcnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Unlikely, Fraud, Anna Sorokin, Prison, Upstate New York, Future, Quote... Unquote, infamous socialite, collection of NFTs  
•       •       •

545 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I thought she got deported back to Russia.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Couldn't she do something more honorable and socially useful than NFTs, like porn?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I can think of no finer spokesperson for the entire industry.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: I thought she got deported back to Russia.


They're working on it, but until she is, she's in the pokey where she belongs.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


/pokey, indeed
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Couldn't she do something more honorable and socially useful than NFTs, like porn?


Scammers are drawn to scams. Porn actually delivers a good.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fool them twice...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three "ultra platinum" NFTs grant the opportunity to meet Sorokin in person, and holders will receive a package of "personal items" from Sorokin.

I hardly need another celebrity sending me their old sex toys.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone that gets involved in this deserves to get scammed. This is just a huge red flag on fire.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The West Wing was great
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The infamous socialite minted 10 NFTs that will grant holders "exclusive access" to her, which includes perks like one-on-one phone calls,"

SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!

/no, you cannot have my money
 
princhester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you want to get away from a "quote unquote scammer persona" the way to do it is definitely to sell NFT's.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.