After woman complains, police investigate and determine that AirBNB doesn't have hidden cameras, but does have a fire sprinkler system
    More: Facepalm, Property, Renting, Philadelphia police, evidence of undisclosed cameras, rental property, viral tweet  
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be stupud to use airbnb these days. Mandatory cleaning fee and they expect you to follow a list of asinine rules. Just go to a hotel when you can actually enjoy your vacation without being a maid at the same time. Plus its going to be cheaper
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... we appreciate how she felt and we will continue to provide her with our full support, including with a refund."

Aw geez, NO.  You don't reward this kind of Derpitude, AirBnB.

You will regret it.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*clicks on Twitter profile of person who started this*

Reminds me of this skit:
Judge Barry - SNL
Youtube nlxu5dDwhO0

May be a little NSFW, depending on how your boss feels about Jason Momoa's nipples.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was a little odd though the sprinkler head was beige and waist-high on one of the walls
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: "... we appreciate how she felt and we will continue to provide her with our full support, including with a refund."

Aw geez, NO.  You don't reward this kind of Derpitude, AirBnB.

You will regret it.


Yeah, I'm a little confused about the support of a customer who falsely accused one of their contract providers.

Seems like things should have went the other way entirely, kicking that customer off of the platform instead.

I'm assuming the contract provider doesn't get stiffed in this but it would still be maddening for them, I imagine.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: You have to be stupud to use airbnb these days. Mandatory cleaning fee and they expect you to follow a list of asinine rules. Just go to a hotel when you can actually enjoy your vacation without being a maid at the same time. Plus its going to be cheaper


You mean a hotel with resort fees, parking fees, loud neighbors, doors slamming night and day, and the same questionable cleaning practices?  I'm going to northern Arizona in July.  I've rented an AirBnB in Sedona and Flagstaff.  I'll have a garage and my own space.  I won't have to share a bathroom with my wife either.
I priced out hotels vs AirBnB.  The difference was negligible. And why do you feel you can filth out a hotel room and not an AirBnB?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: You have to be stupud to use airbnb these days. Mandatory cleaning fee and they expect you to follow a list of asinine rules. Just go to a hotel when you can actually enjoy your vacation without being a maid at the same time. Plus its going to be cheaper


I was friends with an obese man. He had an obese girlfriend. We were all going to Las Vegas for a wedding.

The didn't book seats together. They booked seats apart.

Why?

Because even obese people don't want to sit next to obese people.

The biggest advantage of Airbnb, I mean, aside from dodging taxes, regulations and zoning, is that people on vacation and trips aren't good neighbors. A hotel is filled with people who don't keep regular hours and want to relax/drink/party.

Sure, that all applies to me when I'm on vacation and traveling, but I want to be the only loud jerk.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had the most fun in Venice when I rented a small apt. and could save some money on food while having more privacy.

/Venice had fun morning markets
 
synithium
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Went to an Airbnb in Nashville and the entire thing was covered in black mold and it honestly smelled liked something shiat itself to death somewhere inside that house.

Better luck next time they say.
 
