 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Baltimore)   Homes decorated with Pride decor, flag set afire, sending three residents to hospital for injuries   (baltimore.cbslocal.com) divider line
23
    More: Murica, Hatred, The Police, What Happened, Hate crime, Hope That We Can Be Together Soon, Wednesday morning fire, Hate speech, 30-year-old woman  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 8:30 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Scott Says It's Too Early To Confirm Abell Fire A Hate Crime

I'm willing to take this where the police won't.

This was a hate crime.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, a lot of America's current issues would be moot if we all followed our Grandma's advice about just minding our own beeswax.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And that's why I don't fly any flags or post any signs. Because one of my asshole trumper neighbors would very much do something like this.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: And that's why I don't fly any flags or post any signs. Because one of my asshole trumper neighbors would very much do something like this.


In 1996 two guys in a white truck tried to run me off the road while waving a gun around cause of my pride bumper sticker.

For a good 20 years after that I felt we were making some sort of progress but it has all been erased by the last 5.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Weaver95: And that's why I don't fly any flags or post any signs. Because one of my asshole trumper neighbors would very much do something like this.

In 1996 two guys in a white truck tried to run me off the road while waving a gun around cause of my pride bumper sticker.

For a good 20 years after that I felt we were making some sort of progress but it has all been erased by the last 5.


And yet I am constantly being told that I am overreacting. That everything is fine.
🙄
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: And yet I am constantly being told that I am overreacting. That everything is fine.
🙄


You've never heard that from me.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Weaver95: And yet I am constantly being told that I am overreacting. That everything is fine.
🙄

You've never heard that from me.


You're right. This country is moving backwards on social issues...but I don't believe that's permanent.
A lot of this is being driven by misinformed old people and skeevy grifters just scamming some cash.
Once the bottom drops out of the scams tho, all this bullshiat should slow down.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: WickerNipple: Weaver95: And that's why I don't fly any flags or post any signs. Because one of my asshole trumper neighbors would very much do something like this.

In 1996 two guys in a white truck tried to run me off the road while waving a gun around cause of my pride bumper sticker.

For a good 20 years after that I felt we were making some sort of progress but it has all been erased by the last 5.

And yet I am constantly being told that I am overreacting. That everything is fine.
🙄


We left fine behind some time around 1980.  This country is tearing itself apart with self generated hatred and intolerance.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Discovery reveals the suspects have a history of frequenting truck stop glory holes.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This shiat is why I have cameras.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For that big of a fire, seems like an accelerant would be in play. Hope they figure it out.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You guys are over reacting. This is not a hate crime. A rainbow is nothing but light going through a prism. It's obvious that the solar flare generated a couple of days ago sent concentrated light through the rainbows and set them on fire. It's basic physics. Surprised you didn't know that.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Does anyone know where Jussie Smollett was at the time?
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weaver95: And that's why I don't fly any flags or post any signs. Because one of my asshole trumper neighbors would very much do something like this.


That's because they know if they moved to an area where they're in the minority they'd be treated terribly.

They're wrong, but that happens to idiots a lot.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: You guys are over reacting. This is not a hate crime. A rainbow is nothing but light going through a prism. It's obvious that the solar flare generated a couple of days ago sent concentrated light through the rainbows and set them on fire. It's basic physics. Surprised you didn't know that.


When the sunlight strikes raindrops in the atmosphere, they act like a prism and form a rainbow. The rainbow is a division of white light into various beautiful colors. These take the shape of a long round arch, with its path towering above, and its two extremities apparently beyond the horizon.

/iykyk
 
tothekor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weaver95: WickerNipple: Weaver95: And yet I am constantly being told that I am overreacting. That everything is fine.
🙄

You've never heard that from me.

You're right. This country is moving backwards on social issues...but I don't believe that's permanent.
A lot of this is being driven by misinformed old people and skeevy grifters just scamming some cash.
Once the bottom drops out of the scams tho, all this bullshiat should slow down.


Yea. I'm not holding my breath.
 
a2jk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weaver95: And that's why I don't fly any flags or post any signs. Because one of my asshole trumper neighbors would very much do something like this.


I think what you mean to say is you don't want to incite violence.  Liberal actions cause Trumpie reactions.  Duh.  Charlottesville was Obama's doing.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It saddens me to read about people who feel intimidated to display pride decor or bumper stickers. I guess I sometimes take it for granted living in a very liberal city. Our house is decked out in pride decor all month, and people comment all the time about how much they love it. But comments like the ones in this thread help me understand why my gay daughter is so afraid of hateful elements in our country. We all need to work hard to stomp that out .
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I said I was flaming, I wasn't speaking literally. Well... not THAT literally!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: Weaver95: And that's why I don't fly any flags or post any signs. Because one of my asshole trumper neighbors would very much do something like this.

That's because they know if they moved to an area where they're in the minority they'd be treated terribly.

They're wrong, but that happens to idiots a lot.


Have you ever met someone that was just a petty thief?  Steals shiat just because they can?  They all say the same thing...  "Oh, like you wouldn't take X if you had the chance!"

shiatbags justify being a shiatbag because they think everyone else is a shiatbag, too.
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Does anyone know where Jussie Smollett was at the time?


Apparently living in your head. What's the rent there?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: It saddens me to read about people who feel intimidated to display pride decor or bumper stickers. I guess I sometimes take it for granted living in a very liberal city. Our house is decked out in pride decor all month, and people comment all the time about how much they love it. But comments like the ones in this thread help me understand why my gay daughter is so afraid of hateful elements in our country. We all need to work hard to stomp that out .


It's getting worse. This arson happened in deep blue Maryland, in a deeply blue city.

And just yesterday there was this:
https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/maryland-man-charged-with-vandalizing-libraries/3079475/

That's a Takoma Park, MD man - and TP is one of the hippy-dippiest deep blue places in Maryland - who drove to nearby libraries in nearby black neighborhoods to vandalize them to terrorize/intimidate the people there.

Conservatives are being encouraged and emboldened to attack and terrorize people EVERYWHERE. Not just red states. Not just red areas. This is an attack against the rest of us, this is the pre-cursor period before ethnic cleansing starts.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weaver95: And that's why I don't fly any flags or post any signs. Because one of my asshole trumper neighbors would very much do something like this.


Same. The first place they go is violence. And they justify it by screaming BLM and antifa.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.