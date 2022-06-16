 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Cock sucker lives up to his middle name   (tmz.com) divider line
3
    More: Florida, English-language films, police report, American films, large rock, social media, incident's aftermath, Howard Hughes, rear window  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 7:30 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hughes is charged with damaging property and battery. Corsi is charged with damaging property and for allegedly throwing the...

But not a hate crime.
??
Damaging "property"
 
algman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
His name is Howard Hughes and you went for the oral joke instead of the crazy old cracker joke?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sucking cocks is a good thing. Let's not denigrate such a fine activity by associating it with this shiathead.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.