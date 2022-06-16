 Skip to content
(Fox 6 Birmingham)   Latest reason to become an Episcopalian: You can test bulletproof body armor in church. Pew pew pew   (wbrc.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Birmingham, Alabama, VESTAVIA HILLS, Vestavia Hills Police, Rev. Kelley Hudlow, Prayer, Rev. John Burruss, Bishop, tragic news  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Subby misspelled "Anglican"
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Saint Stepehen with a gun
Look at all the parishoners run
Country violence with the blood and the pain
Wherever it goes, the right wingers complain
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matthew, Mark, Luke & Glock.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd rather take my chancels in a Catholic Mass shooting.
 
Theeng
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Subby misspelled "Anglican"


I'm gonna be real with you, if someone asked me the difference between Anglican and Episcopalian I'd stammer something, be wrong, and smokescreen out.
 
bittermang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why does it never occur to these people to test the armor on a dumm-- well, I guess they did. Hmm.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Theeng: Monty_Zoncolan: Subby misspelled "Anglican"

I'm gonna be real with you, if someone asked me the difference between Anglican and Episcopalian I'd stammer something, be wrong, and smokescreen out.


I know someone who hasn't seen Six Queens...
 
Theeng
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Theeng: Monty_Zoncolan: Subby misspelled "Anglican"

I'm gonna be real with you, if someone asked me the difference between Anglican and Episcopalian I'd stammer something, be wrong, and smokescreen out.

I know someone who hasn't seen Six Queens...


I meant more as a church, my historical knowledge of british farkery is all I know about the Anglican church.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WBRC checked the church's website and there was a post announcing there was a Boomers Potluck planned for Thursday, June 16, 2022

OH! Some A-holes brought a bag of chips and a 2 liter bottle of store brand cola instead of making a nice Ambrosia salad or maybe a green bean casserole. Then someone went all BOOMer.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Theeng: foo monkey: Theeng: Monty_Zoncolan: Subby misspelled "Anglican"

I'm gonna be real with you, if someone asked me the difference between Anglican and Episcopalian I'd stammer something, be wrong, and smokescreen out.

I know someone who hasn't seen Six Queens...

I meant more as a church, my historical knowledge of british farkery is all I know about the Anglican church.


In that case, if someone asks you, just say spelling.
 
emtwo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm fresh out of thoughts and prayers.
 
