(KING 5 News)   Acknowledging rollercoaster of American economy, Tacoma Narrows Bridge anticipates reduction of toll rates this fall, a move expected to resonate with drivers   (king5.com) divider line
483 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 8:58 PM (1 hour ago)



19 Comments     (+0 »)
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I regret that I have but one vote to give for this headline.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ditto.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now now, don't get your girders in a twist.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTW for sure.

/+1 for subby
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One should be able to make bank by charging tolls to leave Tacoma.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rockin' headline subby.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great - all the rich people in Gig Harbor will be relieved of that burden while the poors who live in Tacoma will still see transit fares increase over time according to plan.  Nice to see WA has their priorities in order.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Oh great - all the rich people in Gig Harbor will be relieved of that burden while the poors who live in Tacoma will still see transit fares increase over time according to plan.  Nice to see WA has their priorities in order.


The 520 will help the budget stay afloat.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those Farkers not versed in PNW lore...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tacoma_Narrows_Bridge_(1940)
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't pay no tolls they can't buy no rolls
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Galloping Gertie by Sam Fonteyn
Youtube mfNxgdUEOF4
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: For those Farkers not versed in PNW lore...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tacoma_Narrows_Bridge_(1940)


Some of us also watched Mythbusters.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are going to flip out when they hear about this.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember seeing a film about the bridge in engineering class, it was awesome. The Whitestone bridge in NY had a similar design and they added fairings.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: For those Farkers not versed in PNW lore...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tacoma_Narrows_Bridge_(1940)


Thank you for that. I was so confused about all the votes for the headline.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Strummer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rock and Roll Babeeee!
 
Katwang
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To be fair, the only fatality was a dog when the original bridge collapsed. You should be safe.
Trust me.
 
