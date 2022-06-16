 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Starting TOMORROW, Britain will boil thanks to EXTREME Spanish heatwave raising temperatures to a punishing 93F. Schools will close. Trains will slow down. Roads will melt   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
54
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

373 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2022 at 12:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sufferers of Dave's Syndrome on high alert

//obscure?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Calm down y'all... that's only like 34 degrees Celsius.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Queen Victoria thinks Linden trees smell like cum.avi
Youtube 6m-8l3V38Ps
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can they build a wall to keep the Spanish out?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's always the Spaniards, isn't it?    SMH
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Spaniard That Blighted My Life - Al Jolson
Youtube 8r8SE4gxYlg
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm fairly unusual as a Brit that has AC in their home. I got so cold this afternoon I nearly put a jumper on.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How humid will it be? A dry 93 beats a soggy 85 most anytime.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: How humid will it be? A dry 93 beats a soggy 85 most anytime.


https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/forecast/gcpvj0v07#?date=2022-06-17

Peak humidity at night, 29% at the peak temperature of 32.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
34C isn't really all that high by most standards, but, as Carter points out, most pommies don't have A/C, and their homes are designed to keep the heat in.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iron de havilland: fragMasterFlash: How humid will it be? A dry 93 beats a soggy 85 most anytime.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/forecast/gcpvj0v07#?date=2022-06-17

Peak humidity at night, 29% at the peak temperature of 32.


Huh, it seems like linking to the Met Office is all kinds of hinky. Clicking that link takes you to a search results page for the area gcpvj0v07, but if you put if you replace that with "London", it takes you to the results for London, which is what I initially linked to.

/I bet Little Bobby Tables is behind this.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: 34C isn't really all that high by most standards, but, as Carter points out, most pommies don't have A/C, and their homes are designed to keep the heat in.


Insulation works both ways. A well-insulated house will keep the heat out in the summer and heat in in the winter.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Jesus McSordid: 34C isn't really all that high by most standards, but, as Carter points out, most pommies don't have A/C, and their homes are designed to keep the heat in.

Insulation works both ways. A well-insulated house will keep the heat out in the summer and heat in in the winter.


Yeah, but a prolonged heat wave will heat it up anyway, and especially if the house is double-brick.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: fragMasterFlash: How humid will it be? A dry 93 beats a soggy 85 most anytime.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/forecast/gcpvj0v07#?date=2022-06-17

Peak humidity at night, 29% at the peak temperature of 32.


Sheeit.

93 today and 85% humidity where I am.

I have no sympathy for the Brits.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Average year round temperature on Great Britain is only about 55f, so pretty cool by standards of American states like California, Texas, Florida and New York.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: iron de havilland: Jesus McSordid: 34C isn't really all that high by most standards, but, as Carter points out, most pommies don't have A/C, and their homes are designed to keep the heat in.

Insulation works both ways. A well-insulated house will keep the heat out in the summer and heat in in the winter.

Yeah, but a prolonged heat wave will heat it up anyway, and especially if the house is double-brick.


Yeah, but if you're using basic cooling inside, that's going to keep the cool air inside and the warm air outside.

HedlessChickn: Sheeit.

93 today and 85% humidity where I am.

I have no sympathy for the Brits.


These links are always overblown on Fark. It's an article that notes it's going to be warm, but subby's going all in on ALL CAPS scare words and the thread turns into a dick-swinging contest about what awful temperatures everyone else is subjected to.

I'm not asking for sympathy, I'm liking the advice that I might not need to wear a jacket today.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, Boris Johnson will announce GWexit
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I'm fairly unusual as a Brit that has AC in their home. I got so cold this afternoon I nearly put a jumper on.


You can adjust the temp. Read the manual.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all across Britain, they will drink iced tea! Tea! WITH ICE IN IT!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brits are the softest motherfarkers on the planet when it comes to temperature. Their comfortable zone is like +8c to +12c .
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In North Dallas I saw a team of hikers getting some acclimation by practicing in full kit at 101°F but a dew point around 63°F. That's about the exertion level max for desert heat.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: And all across Britain, they will drink iced tea! Tea! WITH ICE IN IT!


what's wrong with that? Iced tea is great. Coffee, too. Sometimes I like my ice with coffee and cream.

RIP MCA
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Brits are the softest motherfarkers on the planet when it comes to temperature. Their comfortable zone is like +8c to +12c .


They used to rule India, so I think they need to check the notes on survival. Plenty of beverages, even if hot tea. Breathe deeply. Work mornings and nights, a trait learned from the Spanish.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: iron de havilland: fragMasterFlash: How humid will it be? A dry 93 beats a soggy 85 most anytime.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/forecast/gcpvj0v07#?date=2022-06-17

Peak humidity at night, 29% at the peak temperature of 32.

Sheeit.

93 today and 85% humidity where I am.

I have no sympathy for the Brits.


99F with a 15% humidity here during the afternoon.  I'm excited that we are finally getting a break from the 100+ days.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that if enough people in Britain put ice in their tea, the Queen has to sell the country to France and be forced to live in exile in New Jersey.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Jesus McSordid: iron de havilland: Jesus McSordid: 34C isn't really all that high by most standards, but, as Carter points out, most pommies don't have A/C, and their homes are designed to keep the heat in.

Insulation works both ways. A well-insulated house will keep the heat out in the summer and heat in in the winter.

Yeah, but a prolonged heat wave will heat it up anyway, and especially if the house is double-brick.

Yeah, but if you're using basic cooling inside, that's going to keep the cool air inside and the warm air outside.

HedlessChickn: Sheeit.

93 today and 85% humidity where I am.

I have no sympathy for the Brits.

These links are always overblown on Fark. It's an article that notes it's going to be warm, but subby's going all in on ALL CAPS scare words and the thread turns into a dick-swinging contest about what awful temperatures everyone else is subjected to.

I'm not asking for sympathy, I'm liking the advice that I might not need to wear a jacket today.


um.

if you stepped outside in a jacket in this kind of heat and didn't immediately turn back around to take it off as soon as you stepped out into it, well, that's not on me.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
its been hot here, 85f with direct mountain sun, and ive had to work outside during the hot hours.
my solution is to take an old t shirt, soak it in water, wring it out, and wear it over my head egyptian style, and put a big straw hat on top of it all. otherwise jeans and a t shirt.
try it out, it really works well.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: iron de havilland: Jesus McSordid: iron de havilland: Jesus McSordid: 34C isn't really all that high by most standards, but, as Carter points out, most pommies don't have A/C, and their homes are designed to keep the heat in.

Insulation works both ways. A well-insulated house will keep the heat out in the summer and heat in in the winter.

Yeah, but a prolonged heat wave will heat it up anyway, and especially if the house is double-brick.

Yeah, but if you're using basic cooling inside, that's going to keep the cool air inside and the warm air outside.

HedlessChickn: Sheeit.

93 today and 85% humidity where I am.

I have no sympathy for the Brits.

These links are always overblown on Fark. It's an article that notes it's going to be warm, but subby's going all in on ALL CAPS scare words and the thread turns into a dick-swinging contest about what awful temperatures everyone else is subjected to.

I'm not asking for sympathy, I'm liking the advice that I might not need to wear a jacket today.

um.

if you stepped outside in a jacket in this kind of heat and didn't immediately turn back around to take it off as soon as you stepped out into it, well, that's not on me.


I wear jacket and vest regardless of the heat.  Even if it is 107 out.  I just hurry between buildings.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How humid will it be? A dry 93 beats a soggy 85 most anytime.


A dry 93 beats a muggy 70 in my book.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How humid will it be? A dry 93 beats a soggy 85 most anytime.


This is very true.  Last year I went hiking at a state park in Nevada, it was 96 degrees out but with zero humidity I would have sworn it was low to mid 80s.  I didn't even break a sweat until the last trail, but I'd have broken a sweat no matter what, that trail kicked my ass.

On the flip side, this week at home it was in the mid 90's with humidity above 65% and it felt like walking into a farking oven.  Humidity is a biatch.

/ though once you get above 110 a lack of humidity doesn't help much
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
being in the mountains  we open up all the windows at night, low hits 50 at night, close windows, and it stays cool til mid afternoon. ceiling fan for a few hours then repeat...
 
Huntceet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Jesus McSordid: 34C isn't really all that high by most standards, but, as Carter points out, most pommies don't have A/C, and their homes are designed to keep the heat in.

Insulation works both ways. A well-insulated house will keep the heat out in the summer and heat in in the winter.


How does it know?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I'm fairly unusual as a Brit that has AC in their home. I got so cold this afternoon I nearly put a jumper on.


you sound fat.
 
melfunction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You were sweating in Nevada but it was evaporating and lowering your temperature.
 
starsrift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Brits are the softest motherfarkers on the planet when it comes to temperature. Their comfortable zone is like +8c to +12c .


I'm amazed how quickly some people turn from boasting about their ability to withstand high temperature as soon as they don't have AC.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Brits are the softest motherfarkers on the planet when it comes to temperature. Their comfortable zone is like +8c to +12c .


You must have got your conversions wrong. 8 to 12C isn't exactly comfortable. Seriously. Who thinks 19 C is too hot?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

starsrift: SumoJeb: Brits are the softest motherfarkers on the planet when it comes to temperature. Their comfortable zone is like +8c to +12c .

I'm amazed how quickly some people turn from boasting about their ability to withstand high temperature as soon as they don't have AC.


I love A/C.  I've been in a house with a broken A/C unit during July, when temperatures were in the high 90s outside with 15-25% humidity.  The inside of the house reached a peak of low 90s during the daytime.  It was unbearable, but at least I could hang out at my office all day and just spend a few hours each night at home, sleeping nude.  It took many complaints to the landlord to get that fixed.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The weather I loved most was on railay beach in Thailand.
Here is the current weather:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I loved it. Even rock climbing in the midday heat was doable.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: iron de havilland: fragMasterFlash: How humid will it be? A dry 93 beats a soggy 85 most anytime.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/forecast/gcpvj0v07#?date=2022-06-17

Peak humidity at night, 29% at the peak temperature of 32.

Sheeit.

93 today and 85% humidity where I am.

I have no sympathy for the Brits.


If  we get 93 degrees on the Oregon Coast, it is miserable, makes me physically ill.   Our average in summer, in the "hottest" month of the year, August, is 65.   I am always amused at people who think it is a show of toughness to live in a microwave.

65 is lovely.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Brits are the softest motherfarkers on the planet when it comes to temperature. Their comfortable zone is like +8c to +12c .


How they took over most of the world, we'll never know.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Talk to me when it's triple digits at night.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: HedlessChickn: iron de havilland: fragMasterFlash: How humid will it be? A dry 93 beats a soggy 85 most anytime.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/forecast/gcpvj0v07#?date=2022-06-17

Peak humidity at night, 29% at the peak temperature of 32.

Sheeit.

93 today and 85% humidity where I am.

I have no sympathy for the Brits.

If  we get 93 degrees on the Oregon Coast, it is miserable, makes me physically ill.   Our average in summer, in the "hottest" month of the year, August, is 65.   I am always amused at people who think it is a show of toughness to live in a microwave.

65 is lovely.


I live in Texas.
Yes, when it's 55-65 degrees it is lovely.
It's also not bad when it's 85, if the humidity is low.
That's the problem, the humidity.
When you walk out the door and it feels like someone threw a wet blanket over you, it's not lovely.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: SumoJeb: Brits are the softest motherfarkers on the planet when it comes to temperature. Their comfortable zone is like +8c to +12c .

You must have got your conversions wrong. 8 to 12C isn't exactly comfortable. Seriously. Who thinks 19 C is too hot?


The average American is so accustomed to HVAC and so accustomed to quickly dashing from house to car to office, that they have forgotten how to dress for the weather.  And I mean how to fully dress for the weather.  Linens in the summer, wools in the winter, with the assumption that the inside temperature will not be a comfortable 72 year round.  Instead of the modern people wearing t-shirts or polo shirts year round with blue jeans or polyester chinos.  So they leave the house in their t-shirts and jeans, feel a little cool, so they put on a big coat.  And then they get way too hot.  Instead of properly and fully dressing for the weather.  19C as a high?  Wear a cotton shirt of moderate thickness, and a vest.  Not a t-shirt and a coat.

It's a funny contrast.  I went to an event before the pandemic, Las Posadas.  It was moderately cold.  I wore a chore jacket and a flannel shirt.  I noticed the locals were mostly dressing in layers, mostly light jackets over sweaters over decent weight shirts.  Because most of the locals use fireplaces or pellet stoves, so they know how the inside temperatures can be close to the outside temperatures.  The Santa Fe crowd (i.e. Anglos) were wearing those big bulky knee-length down-filled quilted parkas over lightweight shirts.  Because the Santa Fe crowd live in houses that have decent HVAC systems.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: starsrift: SumoJeb: Brits are the softest motherfarkers on the planet when it comes to temperature. Their comfortable zone is like +8c to +12c .

I'm amazed how quickly some people turn from boasting about their ability to withstand high temperature as soon as they don't have AC.

I love A/C.  I've been in a house with a broken A/C unit during July, when temperatures were in the high 90s outside with 15-25% humidity.  The inside of the house reached a peak of low 90s during the daytime.  It was unbearable, but at least I could hang out at my office all day and just spend a few hours each night at home, sleeping nude.  It took many complaints to the landlord to get that fixed.


I challenged myself to outlast my neighbors as far as who turns their AC on first.  I heard one neighbor start using theirs last month, but I didn't realize until today that my other neighbor must have gotten a quieter AC installed because it was on today and I only heard it because I was right by the fence between us.

And here I am saving money and it's 85 degrees right now but the window is open so that's okay.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MrBallou: It's always the Spaniards, isn't it?    SMH


But we never expect them.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: NM Volunteer: starsrift: SumoJeb: Brits are the softest motherfarkers on the planet when it comes to temperature. Their comfortable zone is like +8c to +12c .

I'm amazed how quickly some people turn from boasting about their ability to withstand high temperature as soon as they don't have AC.

I love A/C.  I've been in a house with a broken A/C unit during July, when temperatures were in the high 90s outside with 15-25% humidity.  The inside of the house reached a peak of low 90s during the daytime.  It was unbearable, but at least I could hang out at my office all day and just spend a few hours each night at home, sleeping nude.  It took many complaints to the landlord to get that fixed.

I challenged myself to outlast my neighbors as far as who turns their AC on first.  I heard one neighbor start using theirs last month, but I didn't realize until today that my other neighbor must have gotten a quieter AC installed because it was on today and I only heard it because I was right by the fence between us.

And here I am saving money and it's 85 degrees right now but the window is open so that's okay.


Fark user imageView Full Size


After living through this nightmare house, I leave it at 73 year-round.  73 heat, 73 cooling.  It suits my needs.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Dewey Fidalgo: HedlessChickn: iron de havilland: fragMasterFlash: How humid will it be? A dry 93 beats a soggy 85 most anytime.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/forecast/gcpvj0v07#?date=2022-06-17

Peak humidity at night, 29% at the peak temperature of 32.

Sheeit.

93 today and 85% humidity where I am.

I have no sympathy for the Brits.

If  we get 93 degrees on the Oregon Coast, it is miserable, makes me physically ill.   Our average in summer, in the "hottest" month of the year, August, is 65.   I am always amused at people who think it is a show of toughness to live in a microwave.

65 is lovely.

I live in Texas.
Yes, when it's 55-65 degrees it is lovely.
It's also not bad when it's 85, if the humidity is low.
That's the problem, the humidity.
When you walk out the door and it feels like someone threw a wet blanket over you, it's not lovely.


Oh yeah.  I remember as a young girl living in SW MO.   The farking humidity was horrible.   This was also before AC really.  Mom would throw us in the car, go to the river and toss us in.

That's the thing that bugs me about people who like to brag about how hot/humid it is where they live, neglecting to mention they live in an AC cooled house, drive a vehicle with AC nd go to places that also have AC.

I do get a bit of a kick though when folks will drive to the coast because it's 30 to 40 degrees cooler than in the Valley or PDX (don't blame them!) but forget to bring a jacket.  They really stand out, what with their wrapping their arms around their tank topped torsos, shivering.  The tourist joints that sell hoodies make a killing when that happens.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Brits are the softest motherfarkers on the planet when it comes to temperature. Their comfortable zone is like +8c to +12c .


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.