(Twitter)   Hopefully the 5 second rule applies   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh! Oh my god!
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Tree Hill magic: stoner's dog eats Dan's heart (S6;E18)
Youtube 4dhmLjwIb4I
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: [YouTube video: One Tree Hill magic: stoner's dog eats Dan's heart (S6;E18)]


If this wasn't posted, I would've done it. Well done.

Since this is posted, here's an accompanying article on it: An Oral History of the Time a Dog Ate a Heart on 'One Tree Hill'. Absolutely hilarious read. I have never seen more than 44 seconds of One Tree Hill, but I have seen that same 44 seconds many times.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  Aircraft don't just arbitrarily blow up when they crash.

/Michael Bay has some 'splainin to do.
// seriously though, hope it was still usable, that's a true tragedy if not.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I left my heart ... on an old rooftop .... with smoke and flames ... swirling nearby ..."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: [c.tenor.com image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


wxboy: [Fark user image 850x478]


Bastards!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: [Fark user image image 850x478]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, man. That looked like a lot of blood.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*Those times when you see a human heart in a helicopter crash followed by a prat fall and you're just like 'yeah, I get that feeling'*
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well played, gentlemen.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fate said no.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So half the people helped the guy who fell and half of them tried to save the heart? I'm not sure but I think I saw that.

I got a kick out of that because  I tripped and fell coming out of a restaurant with takeout a while back. There was a split second where I realized I was going down and I could either save my food or save myself.  I chose lunch over my body.

It was funny because a stranger offered me a hand getting up and he had a gyro just like the one I had just bought in his other hand.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's just a little airborne.  It's still good!  It's still good!
 
Bruscar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I was a teenager, I saw EMT's drop my grandfather twice trying to get him into an ambulance. I never thought I'd see a wilder emergency scene mishap.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, just rinse it off in the sink and put it in the patient.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do you ever get the impression that someone is just well and truly cursed?
Because, that patient comes to mind....
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


🎵Falling down, heart guys 🎵
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: So half the people helped the guy who fell and half of them tried to save the heart? I'm not sure but I think I saw that.

I got a kick out of that because  I tripped and fell coming out of a restaurant with takeout a while back. There was a split second where I realized I was going down and I could either save my food or save myself.  I chose lunch over my body.

It was funny because a stranger offered me a hand getting up and he had a gyro just like the one I had just bought in his other hand.


If it was a good gyro it would have kept you stabilized.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess the hospital has a red roof.  I totally thought that was hydraulic fluid from the helicopter.

/wahtever.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I know a transplant person.  Their job is to had the stuff over to the doctor.
Not the brightest person I know. And I'm almost 50.
This would is b.s.
Yeah I'm jealous.
But only because of the head start program.
Anyway. Sour garbage i mean 🍇
 
karl2025
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ski9600: I guess the hospital has a red roof.  I totally thought that was hydraulic fluid from the helicopter.

/wahtever.


Looks like both.
nypost.comView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Do you ever get the impression that someone is just well and truly cursed?
Because, that patient comes to mind....


Not gonna lie, I went straight to God saying "Fark this transplant patient in particular" after watching the video.
 
