(MSN)   Feral hogs in Italy sniff out & destroy $22,000 worth of cocaine, get a mob hit put out on their lives   (msn.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
$90 - $120 per gram.

That's pretty pricey.  I have heard of folks buying 3.5 grams for that amount.

Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great more feral hogs that won't shut the fark up about the screenplay they're writing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Make them into bacon, you'll make back the loss.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've heard of living 'high on the hog" before, but I didn't know there was actual precedent.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Goddamnit.  Never in my life did I think this would be appropriate, but ...

GO HOGS!

I feel dirty now.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There was a recent documentary in Japan on the problem. I have kind of "pieced together" that the Japanese media, which usually have a lot of stories about foreigners causing trouble, have run out of material. So they are substituting bear and boar and monkey stories. It is a working hypothesis, anyway.

Turns out that persimmon trees, which I know at least one other Farker has, are a strong attractant for all of these large pests because they signal farms and food. They go after compost too, which a lot of farmers just put in big piles without covering or fencing. The problem is going to get worse in rural areas in Japan.

I also found out that boars ARE hunted and trapped, and that they are apparently delicious if the meat is prepared carefully. The boars eat pretty well, especially in autumn. Although there are huge numbers of these animals roaming around, there are still not enough to make full time hunting of them worthwhile.

I am kind of starting to think that people who complain that the meat is really gamey might not be butchering them correctly, or at least not taking the time to keep "things" from getting mixed up.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Trenta a cinquanta?
 
