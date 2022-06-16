 Skip to content
(Bring Me the News)   Why were you driving 144mph on your motorcycle sir? Because it's 95 degrees out here   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a bike rider in Texas

I'm not saying it's right
But I understand
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If riders have organ donation cards they should be able to speed
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At what point does wind chill factor reverse and turn into that Space Shuttle roasting friction heat?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baka-san: As a bike rider in Texas

I'm not saying it's right
But I understand


Took my road test on an '85 FJ1100 at 17. In 1988.  That bike does at least 135mph.  Just sayin'.
 
