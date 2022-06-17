 Skip to content
(CTV News)   The grass is too damn high   (winnipeg.ctvnews.ca)
    Chrystia Freeland, tall grass, Deputy Prime Minister  
7 Comments
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kusa
 
GloomCookie613 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love they guy whining about alternatives to grass. It looked good bc they could AFFORD to mow it, dim bulb. They currently can't AFFORD to mow that frequently. If they plant grass alternatives they'll save money in the long run, less mowing, no high grass. Sounds win/win to me
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set them up the HOA and they'll wish they'd kept their mouths shut.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for bees.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This news just may be less exciting than watching grass grow.
 
powhound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reminds me. Need to mow the weeds. Ain't keeping grass anymore in a desert drought.
 
Nirbo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"But if they try to raise my property tax I'm going to lose my farking mind"
 
