A shameful 2021 event is no longer under investigation, but the coins commemorating the event are. Difficulty - which shameful 2021 event
21
    More: Asinine, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Protection, challenge coin, President Biden, appropriate action, Border Patrol, U.S. Customs, Haitian migrants  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 10:24 PM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow.
That's racist.
And all American
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they didn't have the most vile people working for them, they would have no employees.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just goes to show that a lot of the people who sign up for border patrol aren't nice people who just want to protect our country, but instead are racist assholes who think treating "those" people like animals is funny.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: If they didn't have the most vile people working for them, they would have no employees.


Yeah, anyone who wants to work for CBP is pretty clearly a dickhead who in a better society would be used as a crash test dummy.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: Just goes to show that a lot of the people who sign up for border patrol aren't nice people who just want to protect our country, but instead are racist assholes who think treating "those" people like animals is funny.


Same across all law enforcement
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wannabe Theodore Roosevelt Rough Riders.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that's fuggin' sick.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We stole this land fair and square
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole challenge coin shiat is dumb as fark .
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that's REALLY unsurprising

https://www.motherjones.com/crime-justice/2021/01/police-challenge-coins/
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: We stole this land fair and square


I get that argument, and I am all for basically open borders, the only question I think we should ask immigrants is "Do you want to help us build the city on the hill?"  etc...

But bringing up what happened to the Native Americans is basically the best argument for turning away immigrants.  I mean if they would have arrowed the fark out of the earliest European settlers they would have been much better off for it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
um, the one with commemorative coins?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

electricjebus: Peter von Nostrand: We stole this land fair and square

I get that argument, and I am all for basically open borders, the only question I think we should ask immigrants is "Do you want to help us build the city on the hill?"  etc...

But bringing up what happened to the Native Americans is basically the best argument for turning away immigrants.  I mean if they would have arrowed the fark out of the earliest European settlers they would have been much better off for it.


Let's ask that to Republicans first. The fark you, I got mine crowd is the problem here. Not people wanting a better life
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.ebay.com/b/Uncirculated-Silver-Third-Reich-Coins-1933-1945/173648/bn_26626573

From $500 to $5000 for genuine Nazi coins from before they were "cool!" At $15 a Neo-nazi coin, in 75 years this is a great investment.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

electricjebus: Peter von Nostrand: We stole this land fair and square

I get that argument, and I am all for basically open borders, the only question I think we should ask immigrants is "Do you want to help us build the city on the hill?"  etc...

But bringing up what happened to the Native Americans is basically the best argument for turning away immigrants.  I mean if they would have arrowed the fark out of the earliest European settlers they would have been much better off for it.



Reminds me of this kind of shirt:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Have never been sure what to make of this. I feel like the target market is rightwing racists, yet the joke may be at their expense.
/and the photo is badass
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can somebody start minting challenge coins each time someone whacks a cop? Put the dead guy's name and dept. on one side and "oops...thoughts and prayers" on the other.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Can somebody start minting challenge coins each time someone whacks a cop? Put the dead guy's name and dept. on one side and "oops...thoughts and prayers" on the other.


This site isn't completely filled with unhinged whackos, but we're trying!
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Can somebody start minting challenge coins each time someone whacks a cop? Put the dead guy's name and dept. on one side and "oops...thoughts and prayers" on the other.


What about challenge coins given to Congresscritters for every mass shooting that happens while they're in office?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: electricjebus: Peter von Nostrand: We stole this land fair and square

I get that argument, and I am all for basically open borders, the only question I think we should ask immigrants is "Do you want to help us build the city on the hill?"  etc...

But bringing up what happened to the Native Americans is basically the best argument for turning away immigrants.  I mean if they would have arrowed the fark out of the earliest European settlers they would have been much better off for it.

Let's ask that to Republicans first. The fark you, I got mine crowd is the problem here. Not people wanting a better life


Again, I'm all for immigration.  Many of the most patriotic Americans I've met are immigrants, they appreciate things we take for granted and are willing to work, fight and even die to protect those things for their children.

It turns out that people willing to leave their home to make a better life for themselves and their children often turn out to be great citizens in a country that was designed to be operated that way because it was built by people who did just that.

I just think that bringing up the Native Americans is a bad idea when arguing for immigration.  Sure in a moral sense it works, but in a practical sense... look at what happened to them, they went through a farking apocalypse and their descendants are now living on reservations.

Look at the Irish Brigade, or the 442nd in WWII... the most decorated regiment in WWII was populated by a bunch of Japanese immigrants recruited out of internment camps.  We treated them like crap and they were still willing to die for us.  If we have to go to war with Russia or China tomorrow, guess what?  We've got millions of red blooded Russian and Chinese Americans who will die for Uncle Sam, that's power.

In a less extreme scenario, when you have a multiculture, you get a lot of cultural fusion, most of what the world thinks is Chinese or Mexican food is as American as Apple pie and Baseball, it just happened to be created by Chinese and Mexican immigrants working with different ingredients in the USA.  Then there's music, movies, art etc... that's soft power, and we've traditionally used it to our advantage.

Then there's the flexibility an immigrant population gives us.  It causes us to look at the world in a different way and from different perspectives.  When the only constant is change you have to use your mind to consider new things.

Final point, money.  When you have people from different cultures all living together, you cast off the cultural quirks and distill humanity down to the things all people care about regardless of race, culture or creed.  Money, political stability, food, a basic sense of morality etc... but back to money.  We're great at making it because it's the one thing we can all agree is good.

Those are better arguments for immigration than the Native American examples.

/Sorry for the rant
//Immigration is the life blood of America
///we should open up the borders and take more refugees
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: electricjebus: Peter von Nostrand: We stole this land fair and square

I get that argument, and I am all for basically open borders, the only question I think we should ask immigrants is "Do you want to help us build the city on the hill?"  etc...

But bringing up what happened to the Native Americans is basically the best argument for turning away immigrants.  I mean if they would have arrowed the fark out of the earliest European settlers they would have been much better off for it.


Reminds me of this kind of shirt:
[Fark user image 756x665]
Have never been sure what to make of this. I feel like the target market is rightwing racists, yet the joke may be at their expense.
/and the photo is badass


If you were curious, from L-R is Yanozha (Geronimos´s brother-in-law), Chappo (Geronimo´s son by second wife), Fun (Yanozha´s half brother), and Geronimo himself.  Taken in 1886 by C.S. Fly.

/this wikipedia pic contradicts itself, so Yanozha and Fun might be switched (only referred to as "two picked braves" in the other sources I glanced at)
 
knbwhite
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like to consult someone with experience on immigration, like Cesar Chavez. Link
 
