(CTV News)   Well, it's rainy season again. BEAR raining season, that is   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
7
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image image 498x374]


We're done here.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you hit a bush or a tree you'll fall, so do your best to avoid them all! - Tigger
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 ads before the video? F*ck you CTV.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian drop bears?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
